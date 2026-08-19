UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the Lower PCS e-admit cards 2026 today, August 19, 2026. The download link is active at upsssc.gov.in. To log in and download the hall tickets, candidates need their registration number and date of birth. The admit card is an important document and must be carried to the exam centre along with government-issued ID proofs on August 23. After downloading it, verify details such as candidates’ credentials, exam timing and date, exam centre details, etc. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2587 posts across the Lower PCS cadre.

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How To Download UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow the given steps to download their hall tickets from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the examination section and browse for the UPSSSC Lower PCS Main Exam 2026.

Step 3: Click on the admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number / PET Registration Number, Date of Birth, and other required details to log in.

Step 5: Fill in the verification code and submit all details.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and check all details carefully.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Complete Admission Formalities Until August 25

Exam on August 23

The UPSSSC Lower PCS exam 2026 is scheduled for August 23, 2026. The test will be held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Approximately 1,00,000 applicants are expected to appear for the exam across the country.