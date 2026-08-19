NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment results 2026 today, August 19, 2026. The Round 1 counselling covers 15% of the seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% of seats in the AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, and Deemed Universities. Candidates who have taken part in the NEET UG Round 1 counselling can check their allotted college and course details via mcc.nic.in, once the results are out. Based on applicants’ college and course preferences, category, seat availability, etc, the NEET UG seat allotment will be prepared.

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How To Check NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Once the seat allotment results are declared, candidates can follow the given steps to download their provisional allotment letter.

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Round 1 provisional or final seat allotment result PDF link.

Step 3: Download the PDF and search for your allotment status using NEET UG roll number.

Step 4: Check your allotted college and courses.

Complete Admission Formalities by August 25

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must join the particular college from August 20 to 25, 2026. As per the new guidelines of MCC, candidates do not need to report to the allotted college to upgrade their seats. Those who have not been allotted seats in Round 1 can register for Round 2 counselling on August 24, 2026. The choice filling process will run until September 2, 2026.