The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has activated the online application edit link for PGCET 2026 candidates who appeared for the entrance exam. This facility was made available on August 31, 2026, allowing candidates to modify specific fields in their submitted forms.

This opportunity for correction is important for candidates who need to update details such as graduation marks, category certificates, or reservation information before the final results and merit list are released. Applicants can access the correction portal directly via the official website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in) without paying any additional correction fee.

Candidates accessing the online correction facility can update specific fields enabled by KEA to ensure accurate merit rank generation:

Category Information: Updates to caste, income, or category choices.

Supporting Documents: Re-uploading or updating category and reservation certificates.

Reservation Details: Other relevant state/special reservation criteria enabled by KEA.

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Step-by-Step Guide to Make Corrections in Application Form

Step 1: Go to the KEA official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

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Step 2: Click on the "PGCET 2026" tab under the admissions section.

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Step 3: Click on the active link reading "PGCET 2026 Online Application Edit Link".

Step 4: Enter your application number, password, and security credentials.

Step 5: Edit the permitted fields, including marks and category documentation, carefully.

Step 6: Review all changes thoroughly before final submission and download a copy of the updated application confirmation page for future reference.



Karnataka PGCET 2026 Application Form: Direct LINK

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Expected Date:

The Karnataka PGCET 2026 application edit facility has been opened after the release of the provisional PGCET 2026 results. The correction window provides candidates with an opportunity to ensure that their application information is accurate before the final result and subsequent admission process.