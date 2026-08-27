RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the NTPC Graduate CBT-II result 2026 today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who have sat for the second stage of the computer-based test on July 10, 2026 can now download the zone-wise results from the respective RRB websites. The result is available in PDF format having roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the subsequent selection stages, i.e., CBAT/CBTST. The recruitment is underway to fill a total of 5,810 vacancies across various posts, including Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master and Traffic Assistant.

Direct Link Here To Check Result

Steps To Download RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026

Using the following steps, candidates can check their marks online from the respective RRB regional websites.

Step 1: Open the respective RRB regional websites.

Step 2: Select the CEN 06/2025 NTPC Graduate Level.

Step 3: Click on the “RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026” link.

Step 4: The result PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

Step 6: If your name appears, then you are selected for the next recruitment stage.

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RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026: Key Aspects

The second phase of the RRB NTPC computer-based test was held on July 10, 2026, across several exam centres. Here are some of the significant aspects regarding the recruitment process.

Particulars Details Exam Name RRB NTPC Graduate Level Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) CEN Number CEN 06/2025 Total Vacancies 5,810 CBT 2 Exam Date July 10, 2026 CBT 2 Result Released on 27 August 2026 CBT 2 Score Card August 27, 2026 Result Mode Online Result Format Zone-wise PDF Next Stage CBAT/CBTST, as applicable Official Websites Regional RRB websites

What After CBT 2 Result Declaration?

Candidates who clear the CBT 2 examination will be invited for the next recruitment stage depending on the post they have applied for. The selection process includes Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) or Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). Following this, candidates need to complete their document verification and medical examination processes for the applicable posts. Finally selected candidates will be recruited to the respective posts as per their eligibility.

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