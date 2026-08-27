NIC Recruitment 2026: The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 376 Scientific Assistant vacancies across various disciplines. The online registration portal will open on September 1 at 10 AM at recruitment.nic.in. Candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully for each discipline and then apply accordingly. The last date to register is September 30, 2026, at 5:30 PM. Later on, the authorities will notify about the dates for document verification of shortlisted candidates.

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NIC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

For each post, the eligibility criteria vary. Therefore, candidates must thoroughly check educational requirements, GATE qualifications, and age limit before applying. For reserved categories, age relaxation is given as per government-prescribed rules.

How To Apply For NIC Recruitment 2026?

Once the registration link becomes active, eligible candidates can follow the given steps to submit their NIC application form 2026.

Step 1: Go to the official website at recruitment.nic.in.

Step 2: Browse the recruitment section and select the Scientific Assistant recruitment link.

Step 3: Enter your basic details to register and generate login details.

Step 4: Using the above details, complete your application form.

Step 5: Upload documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form after thoroughly verifying all details.

NIS Scientific Assistant Selection Process

As prescribed by the NIC, the selection of 376 Scientific Assistant recruits will be done based on the official notification. The merit list will be prepared based on the GATE scorecard. Equal weightage will be given to GATE 2024, GATE 2025, and GATE 2026 Scores. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for the document verification process as per the vacancies before offering provisional appointment.