India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The Department of Posts, India Post, has released the official notification for the GDS Schedule II, July Exam 2026. The notification includes key dates, eligibility requirements, and step-by-step instructions to complete the registration process. The one-time registration portal will open at indiapost.gov.in on August 31, 2026. However, the online application and fee payment window will open on September 2 at 5 PM. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other details thoroughly before selecting their posts.

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India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Check out the key dates here for the India Post GDS Schedule II, July Exam Session 2026.

Events Dates One-Time Registration Start August 31, 2026 Online Application Start September 2, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online September 19, 2026 Application Correction Window September 23–24, 2026 First Merit List October 2026 (Expected)

India Post GDS Vacancies 2026

The recruitment drive aims to fill over 25,000 vacancies across BPM, ABPM, and Dak Sevak roles. The final state-wise and category-wise vacancy details will be available in the official notification. To apply, candidates must have passed Class 10th with Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects and have basic knowledge of the respective local language. The age limit is between 18 and 40 years, as calculated on September 21, 2026. Age relaxation as per government rules will be provided to reserved categories.

India Post GDS Selection Process 2026

The biggest advantage of the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 is that there is no written examination. However, the selection process includes the following major steps: