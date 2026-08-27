- Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi reviewed progress on the education ministry's directives.
- Emphasized timely execution and strengthening the education system.
- Discussed strengthening CBSE academic, exam, and admin processes.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday met with senior officials from the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy to review progress on previously issued directions and the implementation of ongoing initiatives.
In an X post, Joshi said he took stock of progress on various directives and emphasised the need for timely execution and effective follow-up. The minister said the focus remains on strengthening the education system at every level.
Held a meeting with senior officials of Department of Higher Education and Department of School Education and Literacy, @EduMinOfIndia, to take stock of the progress on the directions issued and review the implementation of ongoing initiatives. Emphasised the need for timely… pic.twitter.com/lv0eYBvqzH— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 26, 2026
What Did Joshi Say About The Meeting?
"Held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, to take stock of the progress on the directions issued and review the implementation of ongoing initiatives. Emphasising the need for timely execution and effective follow-up, with a continued focus on strengthening the education system at every level," he said.
Previous Meeting On CBSE Held On August 24
Pralhad Joshi had held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy on August 24 to review key issues concerning the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with discussions focusing on strengthening academic, examination, and administrative processes.
"Convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, to discuss issues on CBSE," Joshi had said in a post on X.
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Key Priorities Discussed For CBSE
He noted that the meeting reviewed key priorities for strengthening CBSE's academic, examination, and administrative processes, with an emphasis on greater efficiency, transparency, and improved support for students and teachers.
"The meeting reviewed key priorities for strengthening CBSE's academic, examination, and administrative processes, with a focus on greater efficiency, transparency, and improved support for students and teachers," he added.