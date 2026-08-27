Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday met with senior officials from the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy to review progress on previously issued directions and the implementation of ongoing initiatives.

In an X post, Joshi said he took stock of progress on various directives and emphasised the need for timely execution and effective follow-up. The minister said the focus remains on strengthening the education system at every level.

Held a meeting with senior officials of Department of Higher Education and Department of School Education and Literacy, @EduMinOfIndia, to take stock of the progress on the directions issued and review the implementation of ongoing initiatives. Emphasised the need for timely… pic.twitter.com/lv0eYBvqzH — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 26, 2026

What Did Joshi Say About The Meeting?

"Held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, to take stock of the progress on the directions issued and review the implementation of ongoing initiatives. Emphasising the need for timely execution and effective follow-up, with a continued focus on strengthening the education system at every level," he said.

Previous Meeting On CBSE Held On August 24

Pralhad Joshi had held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy on August 24 to review key issues concerning the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with discussions focusing on strengthening academic, examination, and administrative processes.