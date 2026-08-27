GATE Exam 2027 Eligibility Criteria: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has opened online registration for the GATE 2027 entrance examination today, August 27, 2026. Candidates applying for the exam under relevant streams must read the GATE eligibility criteria 2027 thoroughly to not miss any details. The official brochure is available on the official portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in and details the age limits, educational qualifications, and nationality. Candidates must note that for each degree/course program, the GATE eligibility criteria are different. The registration window will remain open until September 27, 2027, with the regular fee. However, with a late fee, candidates can apply until October 5, 2026.

Yes, candidates with a polytechnic diploma are eligible for GATE 2027. The minimum education requirement is that candidates must either be pursuing the final year of graduation or already graduated in the relevant discipline. Applicants who have joined through Lateral Entry BTech, then you can apply for GATE once they reach the third year.

As per the official notification, there is no age limit criterion for GATE 2027 registration, as long as you fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria

They must have completed their bachelor’s degree of three years in Engineering/Technology/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities.

Applicants must be in their third year or pursuing higher studies are eligible to apply.

Applicants pursuing or having obtained their degree (minimum 3 years) from countries other than India are eligible to sit for GATE 2027.

Those in their final/third year of graduation can also apply.

Applicants must have passed with a relevant degree in Engineering/Technology/Science/Arts/Humanities or a Master’s degree from a recognized university.

The eligibility criteria include the mandatory educational requirements and age to appear for the GATE 2027 exam. The details are as follows:

GATE 2027 Exam Fee Details

Category-wise exam fees are as follows. The fee must be paid using online payment modes. Only after successful payment, your application form will be processed.

Category Regular Timeline Extended Timeline GATE exam fees for Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper) INR 1000 INR 1500 GATE exam fees for other candidates INR 2000 INR 2500

DigiLocker Registration Mandatory For GATE 2027

IIT Madras has made DigiLocker registration mandatory for GATE 2027. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2027 entrance exam must activate or update their DigiLocker account with Aadhaar-verified details before registering through the GOAPS portal. Through this, the auto-verification of personal details, photographs, and identity documents, along with mandatory facial verification, is done during the GATE 2027 application process.

Also Read: UPTET 2026 Result Out: 80.07% Pass Primary Level, 71.85% Qualify Upper Primary; Direct Link Here