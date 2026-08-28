GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has not activated the registration link yet, resulting in a delay in the GATE 2027 application process. The revised registration dates will be notified soon on the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Previously, it was slated to commence on August 27, 2026. Candidates are advised to update their DigiLocker account with their correct name, mobile number, email address, etc before the GATE 2027 registration starts. Once the registration starts, candidates’ login credentials will be created and will be used to access the GATE 2027 application form through the GOAPS portal.

Also Read: AVNL Admit Card 2026 Out: CBT Exam On September 10, Download Hall Ticket for Technician And Manager Posts From avnl.co.in GATE 2027: New Syllabus And Paper Changes IIT Madras has introduced Robotics and Automation (RA) paper as the 30th paper. This provides a dedicated paper for candidates having a niche in smart systems, mechatronics, and robotics engineering. Following this, the Biotechnology (BT) subject weightage and syllabus have been revised. Structural and formatting changes have been made to Engineering Sciences (XE), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), and Life Sciences (XL). Code structure and content framework have been revised for Textile Engineering (TF).

Two-Paper Combination For GATE 2027 Candidates have to follow the prescribed paper combination while choosing two papers for GATE 2027. The registration fee will be doubled in such cases. Primary Allowed Second Paper CS DA, EC, GE, MA, ME, PH, RA, ST DA CS, EC, EE, MA, ME, PH, RA, ST, XE ME AE, CS, DA, IN, NM, PI, RA, XE EC CS, DA, EE, IN, PH, RA EE DA, EC, IN, PH, RA CE AE, AG, AR, ES, GE, NM, XE GATE 2027 Exam Dates As per the official exam schedule, GATE 2027 is scheduled for February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across two daily sessions (Forenoon and Afternoon). IIT Madras will be monitoring the exam. Once the registration link becomes active, candidates must complete their application process, upload mandatory documents, and pay the registration fee before the deadline.