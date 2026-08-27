UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 result on August 26, 2026. Over 13.3 lakh candidates have qualified the examination at the primary and upper primary levels. Of the 19,94,661 candidates who registered for the exam, 268,799 are former or working teachers.

Of the 1,22,405 teachers employed at the primary level (grades 1 to 5), 76.29 percent (93,387) passed the UPTET examination 2026. While 1,46,394 teachers employed at the upper primary level (grades 6 to 8), 77.45 percent (1,13,384) were declared successful. The remaining over 62,000 teachers failed the UPETE examination.

Also Read: UGC NET June Result 2026: When Will Final Answer Key Be Released? Here’s What NTA Said What Will Happen To Failed Teachers? As per the Supreme Court’s recent order, TET qualification is now mandatory for becoming a teacher. Since many teachers have failed the TET examination, they must be wondering about their job security and future promotion scenarios. Here’s what the Supreme Court said:

If a teacher has been employed for more than 5 years need to qualify TET. They have until 2028 to pass the exam.

Teachers whose remaining job tenure is 5 years or less will not lose their job, but their promotions may be withheld.

Once you have passed the TET examination, your TET scorecard will remain valid for life. Such applicants need to appear for the exam again in the next session.

The authorities must conduct the exam regularly, offering more opportunities to teachers to clear the exam. How Was UPTET Result 2026 Prepared? The examination was held from July 2 to July 4, 2026 across five shifts. Considering the varying difficulty levels in each shift, the Commission has prepared the results based on the normalization process as explained in point 9 of the advertisement. Furthermore, the UPESSC stated that this process ensures comparative evaluation of the performance of candidates who appeared in different shifts.

How to Check UPTET Result 2026? To check their results online, candidates need to visit the UPESSC official website at upessc.net. On the homepage, locate the UPTET Result 2026 link. The login tab will open. Enter your registration number and password. After submitting the details, your result will open on the screen. Download it and check your marks carefully.

Candidates who have qualified the examination can download their lifetime eligibility certificate from the official portal. They can apply for upcoming teacher recruitment exams like Super TET in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read: RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 Out, Here’s How To Download Zone-Wise Result PDF At rrb.digialm.com

