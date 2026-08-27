School Holiday Tomorrow: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 28, 2026, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, have announced school closures tomorrow as per their school holiday calendar. The holiday has been announced for all government and aided schools in these states. However, parents should check their individual school's notification, especially where private schools follow their own academic calendar.

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List of States Where Schools Are Closed

Students and parents must note that school holidays depend on the respective state's orders and the school's own academic calendar. For further details, they must contact their respective school administrators.

States Closure Details Rajasthan Schools Closed Uttar Pradesh Schools Remain Closed Haryana Schools Closed Himachal Pradesh Schools Remain Shut Tomorrow Uttarakhand Schools Closed Bihar Schools Closed Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Maharashtra Schools Remain Shut Tomorrow Gujarat Schools Closed

Central, Private And International Schools

Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will also observe a school holiday on August 28, as mentioned in their school calendar. Many private schools affiliated to CBSE and CISCE may have different holiday schedules. However, some international schools observe an optional holiday on Raksha Bandhan. Depending on their academic calendars, such schools may either remain open, operate for shorter hours, or organise cultural activities to mark the occasion

Schools May Remain Closed In Several Areas Due To IMD Alerts

Following the floods in Nepal, several districts in Bihar are on high alert. The local administration will decide about the school closures depending on the current weather conditions. Students and parents are advised to remain in contact with their respective school authorities through official WhatsApp channels and official websites. Any updates related to school closures will be conveyed by the district administration via their official portal.