Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has officially released the Gujarat NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the web choice filling process can download their provisional allotment letter from medadmgujarat.org using their registration details. The allotment has been released rank-wise and institute-wise for all the registered candidates under the 85% state quota. Those allotted seats must complete their online payment of tuition fees between August 27 and September 3, 2026.

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Result 2026: Scorecard And Cutoff To Be Out Soon At ssc.gov.in, Check Selection Process Here Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Dates Candidates who have been allotted provisional seats must pay the tuition fee between August 27 and September 3, 2026. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the provisional allotment. Here are the key dates related to Round 1 seat allotment.

Events Dates Online Payment of Tuition Fees August 27 to September 3, 2026 Payment of Tuition Fees at designated branch of HDFC Bank August 29 to September 3, 2026 Reporting & Original Document Submission at Help Center August 29 to September 5, 2026 How To Check Gujarat NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment PDF? Follow the given steps to check your provisional allotment result from the official portal. Step 1: Go to the official website at medadmgujarat.org.

Step 2: Select the “Rank Wise Result or Institute Wise Result” link on the homepage. Step 3: The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Step 4: Download the allotment letter and check all details carefully. Direct Link Here Document Checklist For Gujarat NEET UG Admission 2026 Candidates allotted MBBS and BDS seats under the state quota must carry the following documents for admission and verification processes. Gujarat NEET UG 2026 allotment letter

NEET UG 2026 scorecard

NEET UG 2026 admit card

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 marksheet and certificate

Valid photo ID proof

Gujarat domicile certificate, wherever applicable

Category certificate, if applicable

Disability certificate, if applicable

Passport-size photographs

Other documents specified by the allotted institute Applicants are advised to carry the originals as well as photocopies of the above documents. Also Read: IBPS RRB 2026: Online Registration Likely To Start On September 1, Check Tentative Schedule Here

Adv. - 1st Round - UG [2026-27] - Allotment & Reporting.pdf