- Gujarat NEET UG Round 1 allotment result has been released today.
- Tuition fee payment deadline is September 3, 2026.
- Reporting and document submission by September 5, 2026.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has officially released the Gujarat NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the web choice filling process can download their provisional allotment letter from medadmgujarat.org using their registration details. The allotment has been released rank-wise and institute-wise for all the registered candidates under the 85% state quota. Those allotted seats must complete their online payment of tuition fees between August 27 and September 3, 2026.
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Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Dates
Candidates who have been allotted provisional seats must pay the tuition fee between August 27 and September 3, 2026. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the provisional allotment. Here are the key dates related to Round 1 seat allotment.
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Events
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Dates
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Online Payment of Tuition Fees
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August 27 to September 3, 2026
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Payment of Tuition Fees at designated branch of HDFC Bank
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August 29 to September 3, 2026
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Reporting & Original Document Submission at
Help Center
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August 29 to September 5, 2026
How To Check Gujarat NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment PDF?
Follow the given steps to check your provisional allotment result from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the official website at medadmgujarat.org.
Step 2: Select the “Rank Wise Result or Institute Wise Result” link on the homepage.
Step 3: The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Download the allotment letter and check all details carefully.
Document Checklist For Gujarat NEET UG Admission 2026
Candidates allotted MBBS and BDS seats under the state quota must carry the following documents for admission and verification processes.
Gujarat NEET UG 2026 allotment letter
NEET UG 2026 scorecard
NEET UG 2026 admit card
Class 10 certificate
Class 12 marksheet and certificate
Valid photo ID proof
Gujarat domicile certificate, wherever applicable
Category certificate, if applicable
Disability certificate, if applicable
Passport-size photographs
Other documents specified by the allotted institute
Applicants are advised to carry the originals as well as photocopies of the above documents.
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