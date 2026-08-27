  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. Gujarat NEET UG Round 1 allotment result has been released today.
  2. Tuition fee payment deadline is September 3, 2026.
  3. Reporting and document submission by September 5, 2026.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: The  Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has officially released the Gujarat NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the web choice filling process can download their provisional allotment letter from medadmgujarat.org using their registration details. The allotment has been released rank-wise and institute-wise for all the registered candidates under the 85% state quota. Those allotted seats must complete their online payment of tuition fees between August 27 and September 3, 2026. 

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Result 2026: Scorecard And Cutoff To Be Out Soon At ssc.gov.in, Check Selection Process Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Dates

Candidates who have been allotted provisional seats must pay the tuition fee between August 27 and September 3, 2026. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the provisional allotment. Here are the key dates related to Round 1 seat allotment. 

Events

Dates

Online Payment of Tuition Fees

August 27 to September 3, 2026

Payment of Tuition Fees at designated branch of HDFC Bank

August 29 to September 3, 2026

Reporting & Original Document Submission at

Help Center

August 29 to September 5, 2026

How To Check Gujarat  NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment PDF?

Follow the given steps to check your provisional allotment result from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website at medadmgujarat.org.

Step 2: Select the “Rank Wise Result or Institute Wise Result” link on the homepage.

Step 3: The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the allotment letter and check all details carefully. 

Direct Link Here

Document Checklist For Gujarat  NEET UG Admission 2026

Candidates allotted MBBS and BDS seats under the state quota must carry the following documents for admission and verification processes. 

  • Gujarat NEET UG 2026 allotment letter

  • NEET UG 2026 scorecard

  • NEET UG 2026 admit card

  • Class 10 certificate

  • Class 12 marksheet and certificate

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • Gujarat domicile certificate, wherever applicable

  • Category certificate, if applicable

  • Disability certificate, if applicable

  • Passport-size photographs

  • Other documents specified by the allotted institute

Applicants are advised to carry the originals as well as photocopies of the above documents.

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2026: Online Registration Likely To Start On September 1, Check Tentative Schedule Here
Adv. - 1st Round - UG [2026-27] - Allotment & Reporting.pdf

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