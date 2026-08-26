Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the provisional allotment results for Bihar NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota can check their allotment status from the official portal at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in using their UGMAC ID and date of birth.

Those allotted seats must complete their admission formalities and fee payment by August 31 to confirm their seats. As per the data, for the MBBS UG category, the closing rank for Round 1 was 10,771, while for BDS, it was 9,884.

How To Check Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2026?

Follow the given steps to check your provisional allotment result from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the “First Round Seat Allotment Result of UGMAC-2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the allotment letter and check all details carefully.

Direct Link Here

Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2026: Important Dates

Candidates who have been allotted provisional seats must complete their document verification and admission process between August 27 and 31, 2026. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the provisional allotment. Here are the key dates related to Round 1 seat allotment.