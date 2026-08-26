- BCECEB has released Bihar NEET UG Round 1 allotment results.
- Candidates must complete admission formalities by August 31.
- Document verification and fee payment window will run from August 27-31.
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the provisional allotment results for Bihar NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota can check their allotment status from the official portal at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in using their UGMAC ID and date of birth.
Those allotted seats must complete their admission formalities and fee payment by August 31 to confirm their seats. As per the data, for the MBBS UG category, the closing rank for Round 1 was 10,771, while for BDS, it was 9,884.
How To Check Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2026?
Follow the given steps to check your provisional allotment result from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the official BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Select the “First Round Seat Allotment Result of UGMAC-2026” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your login details.
Step 4: The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the allotment letter and check all details carefully.
Bihar NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2026: Important Dates
Candidates who have been allotted provisional seats must complete their document verification and admission process between August 27 and 31, 2026. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the provisional allotment. Here are the key dates related to Round 1 seat allotment.
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Events
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Dates
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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August 25, 2026
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Downloading of Allotment Order (Round 1)
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August 25 to 31, 2026
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Document Verification and Admission (Round 1)
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August 27 to 31, 2026
Document Checklist For Verification And Admission Process
During the document verification process, candidates need to bring originals and photocopies of the following documents.
1. NEET UG Admit Card 2026
2. NEET UG Rank Card 2026
3. Rank Card of UGMAC-2026
4. Classes 10th and 12th passing certificates and marksheets
5. DQ (PH)/ NRI / Minority / Ward Quota Certificate, etc, if required.
6. Multiple copies of your photographs
7. Identity proof, including Aadhaar Card
8. Application Form (Confirmation Page) of UGMAC-2026.
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