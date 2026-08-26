AP Special TET 2026: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is going to conduct the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special APTET) 2026 for in-service teachers, as notified by the official announcement on August 24, 2026. All teachers who have been appointed before 2011 can apply under this recruitment cycle. The registration portal opened on August 25 at cse.ap.gov.in and will conclude on September 24, 2026. Eligible teachers must read the eligibility criteria thoroughly before applying for the Special TET 2026 exam. The exam is scheduled for October 11 and 21, 2026, across two sessions. Session I will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Session II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Direct Link Here Who’s Eligible For AP Special TET 2026? The Special TET is for in-service teachers who have been appointed before 2011 and have been working in the following types of schools: Government schools

Local body schools

APREIS schools

Government welfare society residential schools

AP Model Schools

Private aided schools

Schools managed by other government departments Teachers teaching Classes 1 to V need to appear for Paper 1, while Paper 2 is for those teaching Classes VI to VIII. Teachers who want to move from Classes 1 to V to Classes VI and VIII need to meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and sit for both the papers.

Also Read: UP Government Doubles MBBS And BDS Internship Stipend to Rs 25,000 Per Month, Approves 25 Lakh Tablet Purchase AP Special TET 2026: Important Dates Here are the key dates for the Special TET 2026 for candidates’ reference: Events Dates Online Mock Test Available September 25, 2026 Admit Card Download Link Active On October 5, 2026 Exam Date October 11 to 21, 2026 Preliminary Answer Key October 24, 2026 Objection Window October 25 to November 1, 2026 Final Answer Key November 10, 2026 Final Result November 15, 2026 How To Register For AP Special TET 2026? Here’s how teachers can register online via the official portal. Step 1: Go to the official website at cse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the AP TET 2026 option. Step 3: Click on the registration link. Enter your basic details and generate your login credentials. Step 4: Using the above login details, complete your application form with mandatory fields. Step 5: Upload mandatory documents in the prescribed format. Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form. The application fee is non-refundable and must be paid through the integrated payment gateway using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. For each paper that candidates choose, he/she has to pay Rs 1,000. Those appearing for both papers must pay a total of Rs 2,000.