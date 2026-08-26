UP Government Medical Internship Stipend: The Uttar Pradesh Government has made a significant announcement regarding the stipend for medical interns. Approved by the State Cabinet in a meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath on August 25, MBBS and BDS interns will now get Rs 25, 000 as a monthly stipend, compared to the previous amount of Rs 12, 000. The decision applies to all medical interns at government medical colleges and universities. This increase in the monthly stipend will be beneficial to the medical interns who have either completed their examination or are undertaking compulsory rotatory internships at government-run medical institutions across the state. Earlier, the stipend has been revised two times by the government, marking this as the second revision. In 2021, the monthly stipend was increased from Rs 7, 500 to 12, 000.

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2026: Final Phase Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Online Self-Reporting On August 27-31, Check Key Dates Here Who Will Get The Revised Stipend? The increased stipend will benefit MBBS and BDS graduates who are completing their compulsory rotating internship. During the training period, the interns work alongside doctors and healthcare staff, assisting them with patient care in wards, outpatient departments (OPDs) and emergency services. They are also assigned night duties during the training period. Interns from 48 government medical colleges, state-run medical institutions and autonomous medical universities across the state will get the revised stipend.

Second Stipend Revision Following Students’ Protest The decision comes soon after a protest held by MBBS interns from several government-run medical colleges demanding a rise in stipend. The protest was held on August 22 at King George's Medical University (KGMU). Interns from several medical colleges, including KGMU, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, and Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut, participated in the protest.

The latest increase in the monthly stipend amount is the second revision by the government. Revision Monthly Stipend Before 2021 Rs 7,500 Revision in 2021 Rs 12, 000 Revision in 2026 Rs 25, 000 25 Lakh Tablets Approved For Eligible Students Following the above decision, the UP government has made another significant announcement aiming to benefit young students’ digital learning. Under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, the Cabinet has approved the purchase of 25 lakh tablets. These will be distributed to eligible students pursuing UG, PG, diploma, and skill-based courses. Furthermore, those enrolled in technical and healthcare education and Industrial Training institutes will also get tablets. For the 2026-27 scheme, the government has allocated a budget of Rs 2,374.60 crore. The tablet will be distributed at no cost to eligible students, ensuring upskilling in digital learning, online courses, government schemes, employment opportunities, and self-employment services.