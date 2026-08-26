  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. AP EAMCET 2026 final allotment result to be out today.
  2. The Online and physical reporting window is between August 27 and 31.
  3. Candidates can download their provisional allotment result from cap.apcfss.in using login credentials.

AP EAMCET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the final phase allotment result for 2026 today, August 26, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the second round of counselling for the MPC Stream can check their provisional allotment status from the official AP EAPCET Admissions portal at cap.apcfss.in once released. The allotment will be done based on candidates’ AP EAMCET rank, seat availability, category, and web options filled during the counselling process. With the declaration of the final allotment result, the AP EAMCET admission cycle for the 2026-27 academic year will conclude. 

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AP EAMCET 2026 Final Allotment: Key Dates

Candidates who will be allotted provisional seats must complete their online reporting between August 27 and 31, 2026. Applicants seeking admission to undergraduate professional courses in B.Tech, B.Pharm, Pharma.D, B.Sc Agriculture and Horticulture must complete both online and offline reporting within the prescribed deadline. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of their allotted seats. 

Events

Dates

Seat Allotment Release

August 26, 2026

Online Self-Reporting Window

August 27 to August 31, 2026

Physical College Reporting Window

August 27 to August 31, 2026

Final Reporting Deadline

August 31, 2026

How To Check AP EAMCET Final Allotment Result 2026?

Once the official portal becomes active, candidates can follow the given steps to download their allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET admission portal at cap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Open the candidate login portal. 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, including hall ticket number and date of birth/password. 

Step 4: The allotment letter will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and check your allotted college and course. 

Documents To Carry For Physical Reporting

For physical reporting to the allotted college, candidates must have the original and photocopies of the following set of documents with them. The physical reporting window will open from August 27 to 31, 2026. 

  • AP EAPCET 2026 rank card

  • AP EAPCET 2026 hall ticket

  • Class 10 certificate/marksheet

  • Class 12 or Intermediate marks memo

  • Date of birth proof

  • Study certificates

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Caste certificate, if applicable

  • Income certificate, where applicable

  • Local status certificate, if applicable

  • Category-specific certificates, if applicable

  • AP EAMCET seat allotment order


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