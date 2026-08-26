AP EAMCET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the final phase allotment result for 2026 today, August 26, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the second round of counselling for the MPC Stream can check their provisional allotment status from the official AP EAPCET Admissions portal at cap.apcfss.in once released. The allotment will be done based on candidates’ AP EAMCET rank, seat availability, category, and web options filled during the counselling process. With the declaration of the final allotment result, the AP EAMCET admission cycle for the 2026-27 academic year will conclude.

Also Read: IIT-IIM Suicide Crisis Continues: Nearly 70 Student Deaths in Five Years; Here's The Reason AP EAMCET 2026 Final Allotment: Key Dates Candidates who will be allotted provisional seats must complete their online reporting between August 27 and 31, 2026. Applicants seeking admission to undergraduate professional courses in B.Tech, B.Pharm, Pharma.D, B.Sc Agriculture and Horticulture must complete both online and offline reporting within the prescribed deadline. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of their allotted seats.

Events Dates Seat Allotment Release August 26, 2026 Online Self-Reporting Window August 27 to August 31, 2026 Physical College Reporting Window August 27 to August 31, 2026 Final Reporting Deadline August 31, 2026 How To Check AP EAMCET Final Allotment Result 2026? Once the official portal becomes active, candidates can follow the given steps to download their allotment result. Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET admission portal at cap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Open the candidate login portal. Step 3: Enter your login credentials, including hall ticket number and date of birth/password. Step 4: The allotment letter will open on the screen. Step 5: Download it and check your allotted college and course. Documents To Carry For Physical Reporting For physical reporting to the allotted college, candidates must have the original and photocopies of the following set of documents with them. The physical reporting window will open from August 27 to 31, 2026.

AP EAPCET 2026 rank card

AP EAPCET 2026 hall ticket

Class 10 certificate/marksheet

Class 12 or Intermediate marks memo

Date of birth proof

Study certificates

Transfer Certificate

Caste certificate, if applicable

Income certificate, where applicable

Local status certificate, if applicable

Category-specific certificates, if applicable

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