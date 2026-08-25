Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has published the provisional allotment list for NEET UG Round 1 today, August 25, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota can now check their allotment result at cee.kerala.gov.in. Previously, the choice-filling portal was open between August 15 and 24, 2026. Based on candidates’ college and course preference, NEET UG rank, seat availability, category, etc the authorities have prepared the allotment list.

Following this, the authorities have also opened the grievance portal. Candidates can submit genuine complaints regarding the provisional allotment result via email at ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination by August 26, 2026 (6:00 PM). After resolving the complaints, the final allotment result will be declared on August 27, 2026.

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How To Check Kerala NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Follow the given steps to download the allotment result from the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the candidate portal and enter your KEAM application number and password to log in.

Step 3: Select the allotment section and choose either the MBBS or BDS course option.

Step 4: The allotment PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and check your allotted college and course.

Step 6: Take a printout for the future admission process.

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NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026: Key Dates

The final allotment PDF will be issued on August 27, 2026, after the grievance portal closes. Candidates allotted seats have to pay the admission fee by September 5 to confirm their seats. Important dates related to Kerala NEET UG counselling 2026 are as follows: