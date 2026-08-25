AP ICET Counselling 2026 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Higher Education has officially commenced the AP ICET 2026 web counseling registration process on the AP CAP admission portal. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test can now complete their online registration, pay the processing fee based on their category, and upload the necessary academic documents for verification. The registration window will remain open until August 31, 2026.

Online document verification via the integrated government database will be conducted concurrently from August 25 to September 1, 2026. Candidates whose verification status is marked as 'Eligible' will proceed to the web option entry phase to select their preferred MBA and MCA colleges and streams.

ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result June 2026 OUT: Check Professional Course Topper List, Direct Link Here; Executive Scorecards To Release At 2 PM AP ICET Counselling Registration 2026: Full Schedule Event Timeline / Date Counselling Registration & Fee Payment August 24, 2026 – August 31, 2026 Online Certificate Verification August 25, 2026 – September 1, 2026 Web Options Entry Window August 27, 2026 – September 2, 2026 Option Modification Date September 3, 2026 Seat Allotment Result September 7, 2026 (after 6:00 PM) Physical Reporting at Allotted Colleges September 8, 2026 – September 11, 2026 Registration Fee & Mandatory Documents Required The non-refundable counselling registration fee is Rs 1,250 for OC/BC candidates and Rs 650 for SC/ST/PH candidates. -AP ICET 2026 Hall Ticket and Rank Card

-SSC / Class 10th Marks Memo & Intermediate / Diploma Marks Memo -Degree Consolidated Marks Memo (CMM) and Original / Provisional Degree Certificate -Study Certificates (Class 9/10 to Graduation) -Transfer Certificate (TC) & Residence Certificate (where applicable) -Caste, EWS, and Income / Ration Card (valid for 2026–27 academic year, if applicable) -Minority Certificate (for Muslim / Christian minority candidates claiming reservation) ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh Board 2026: HPBOSE Begins Registration For Classes 9 And 11; Check Fee, Deadline And Steps To Apply Steps to Register & Direct Link Step 1: Visit the official portal via the AP ICET Admission Portal. Step 2: Click on Candidate Login and select New Registration. Step 3: Select AP ICET from the entrance list and pick your degree board. Step 4: Provide your undergraduate hall ticket number, passing year, date of birth, mobile number, and registration credentials. Step 5: Complete OTP verification, pay the counselling fee online, and proceed to upload your scanned certificates.