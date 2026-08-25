GATE Exam 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will start the online registration process for GATE 2027 from August 27 onwards. The application link will be active on the GOAPS portal. The last date to register online with regular fees is September 27, 2026. However, with extended fees, the application deadline is October 5, 2026. Indian and international candidates must read the GATE 2027 eligibility criteria carefully before filling out the GATE 2027 application form.

IIT Madras will conduct GATE 2027 in CBT mode on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. The test will be held in two shifts, Forenoon and afternoon, for 30 subjects at various locations across the country. The exam date and time will be notified via the GATE 2027 admit card.

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How To Register For GATE 2027?

Once the official link becomes available, candidates can follow the given steps to complete their GATE registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official GATE 2027 website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link. Enter your basic details to generate your enrollment ID and password.

Step 3: Log in using the above credentials and fill in your GATE 2027 application form with mandatory information.

Step 4: Upload mandatory documents and select the GATE paper for which you want to appear.

Step 5: Complete your facial verification through webcam or mobile.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form after verifying the details thoroughly.

GATE Exam 2027: Key Dates

Candidates must check out the following table for important dates related to the GATE 2027 examination.

Events Dates GATE 2027 Application Process Starts On August 27, 2026 Last Date to Apply with Regular Fees September 27, 2026 Extended Registration With Late Fee October 5, 2026 City Allotment Notification January 4, 2027 Admit Card Release TBA GATE Exam Dates 2027 February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027 GATE Result 2027 March 19, 2027

Document Checklist For GATE 2027 Registration

Candidates must have the following documents handy while registering for GATE 2027, once the official link becomes active.