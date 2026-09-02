GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will commence the online registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 today, September 2, 2026. As per the latest update, the institute will open the application link, gate2027.iitm.ac.in, on or before 7 PM. Before starting the GATE application process, candidates must ensure that they have uploaded their mandatory documents in the DigiLocker folder. The national-level CBT test will be held across 30 papers on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. Based on the GATE scorecard, applicants will be granted admission to PG courses at several universities and open recruitment opportunities in PSUs.

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How To Apply For GATE 2027?

Once the registration link becomes active today, candidates can fill out their application form using the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the GOAPS portal link.

Step 3: Enter your basic details to register and create your enrollment ID and password.

Step 4: Log in using the above credentials and fill in your personal, educational, and communication details.

Step 5: Provide facial details during registration for verification.

Step 6: Upload documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 7: Pay the fee and submit the form after verifying all details thoroughly.

GATE 2027 Exam Dates

As announced earlier, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 is scheduled for February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. The test will be held in CBT mode across two shifts, namely, forenoon and afternoon. Candidates must note that the GATE registration window will close on September 27, 2026, without late fees. With late fees, the registration process will conclude on October 5, 2026. Candidates must create a folder in their DigiLocker account and upload all the required documents: photo, signature, and certificates as per the specifications.