SSC Stenographer 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced a revised schedule for the Stenographer Grade 'C' and Grade 'D' Examination 2026. According to an official notification released on September 1, the commission extended the examination dates just days before the computer-based tests were originally slated to commence.

ALSO READ: UP Schools Holiday Today: Lakhimpur Kheri Announces September 2 Holiday As Sharda River Rises; Varanasi Also Flood-Affected Under the updated timeline, the recruitment exams will now take place from September 9 to September 15, 2026. Previously, the tests were scheduled to conclude within a shorter four-day window from September 9 to September 12. SSC has not provided specific administrative reasons for extending the overall duration of the examination cycle.



City Slips Released for Candidates To assist candidates with travel arrangements, the SSC has released the advanced exam city intimation slips approximately eight days prior to the start of the exams. Registered applicants can log into their candidate portal on the official website to view the specific city assigned for their examination centre.

Admit Card Release and Verification Steps While the city intimation slips allow candidates to plan their logistics, official admit cards are expected to be issued two to three days prior to each candidate's exam date. Candidates can retrieve their city details by accessing the login portal with their registration credentials and checking the dedicated Stenographer 2026 section on their dashboard.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Ends Suo Motu Case Proceedings After NCERT Class 8 Textbooks 'Judicial Corruption' Content Updated About the SSC Stenographer Examination The national-level exam is conducted annually by the SSC to select qualified candidates for Grade 'C' and Grade 'D' Stenographer positions across various ministries, central departments, and subordinate offices under the Government of India. Candidates are advised to monitor official channels closely for further updates regarding hall ticket releases.