Railway NTPC UG Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has officially released the NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 result 2026 on August 24, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the examination under CEN 07/2025 can now check their result on the respective RRB websites. Along with this, the merit list PDF and zone-wise cutoff marks are also available. The examination was held from May 7 to June 20, 2026, to fill various undergraduate posts.

The result PDF includes roll numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates for the CBT 2nd stage. Based on candidates’ post preferences and CBT 1 performance, the merit list has been prepared.

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How To Check Railway NTPC UG CBT 1 Result 2026?

Follow the given steps to download the result PDF from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the respective RRBs.

Step 2: Under the latest update section, select the “CEN No. 07/2025 – NTPC (Undergraduate) Result of 1st Stage CBT and Shortlisting of Candidates for 2nd Stage CBT” link.

Step 3: Click on the result link. The PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and use Ctrl +F to search for your details.

Step 5: If your roll number appears on the list, you have been provisionally shortlisted for the CBT 2nd stage.

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RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Scorecard 2026

Following the result declaration, candidates can check their individual marks from August 26, 29026 via the official portal. The scorecard will have all key details such as the candidate’s personal information, scored marks, overall percentage, pass/fail status, etc. After downloading the scorecard, check all details carefully and report any discrepancy to the respective authorities.