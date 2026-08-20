Bihar PSC TRE 4.0 Protest: The ongoing student movement in Patna's Gardanibagh has taken a complex and decisive turn as competitive exam aspirants expand their agitation beyond initial recruitment demands. What initially began as a unified call for the immediate release of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) TRE 4.0 notification has now evolved into a broad-based movement demanding systemic reforms across state recruitment processes.

Despite the recent release of recruitment schedules and advertisements for 32,388 posts, student organizations have refused to back down. Aspirants contend that the official notification fails to resolve structural issues related to exam patterns, negative marking, paper leaks, and pending recruitment results, leading to the introduction of an expanded 13-point charter alongside five new ground conditions.

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Bihar PSC TRE 4.0 Protest: 13 Core Administrative Demands

1. Elimination of Negative Marking: Complete removal of negative marking from TRE 4.0 and primary teacher recruitment examinations.

2. Strict Domicile Policy Implementation: Granting preference to native Bihar candidates across teacher recruitment and state-level government jobs.

3. Completion of Pending BSSC Recruitments: Expedited publication of results and issuance of appointment letters for long-pending BSSC Graduate Level and Inter Level exams.

4. New Librarian Recruitment Advertisement: Immediate release of official notifications for school and college librarian vacancies pending for years.

5. Investigation into 70th BPSC Exam Irregularities: Transparent inquiry into alleged irregularities and securing an error-free exam process.

6. Anti-Paper Leak Law and Blacklisting: Strict penal action against paper-leak syndicates and permanent blacklisting of controversial exam vendors.

7. Age Relaxation Provisions: Upper age relaxation across competitive exams considering COVID-period disruptions and years of recruitment delays.

8. New Vacancies for Police Recruitment: Official recruitment notifications for Sub-Inspector (SI), Constable, and Assistant Enforcement Inspector (AEDO) posts.

9. Release of Supplementary Results: Immediate publication of waiting list and supplementary results for vacant seats from TRE-1, TRE-2, and TRE-3.

10. Implementation of UGC Guidelines 2018: Adoption of UGC Rules 2018 for Guest Teacher and Assistant Professor hires with an upper age limit of 55 years.

11. Increase in Vacancy Seats: Expansion of seat counts corresponding to actual vacant positions in upcoming state exams, including TRE 4.0.

12. Withdrawal of Police Cases Against Students: Cancellation of FIRs and revocation of cases filed against students during peaceful protests.

13. Single-Stage Examination Rule: Conducting TRE 4.0 and related recruitment tests through a single-stage exam structure.

The 5 Newly Added Ground Conditions:

1. "One Candidate, One Result" Policy: Utilising automated systems to prevent seat wastage caused by multi-category selections of single candidates.

2. Transparency in OMR Sheets and Answer Keys: Direct distribution of carbon copies of OMR sheets to candidates immediately post-exam, along with official answer key releases and cut-off scores.

3. Parity for Hindi Medium Candidates: Elimination of evaluation discrepancies affecting Hindi-medium aspirants in BPSC Civil Services Main exams and interviews.

4. Abolition of Contract Weightage: Removal of bonus marks given to contractual employees in BSSC CGL and technical recruitments to level the playing field for fresh graduates.

5. Ultimatum of Legislative Assembly Gherao: Conversion of the Gardanibagh sit-in into an indefinite hunger strike and direct gherao of the Bihar Legislative Assembly if written assurances are not issued.

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Bihar PSC TRE 4.0 Students Protest: Current Ground Situation in Gardanibagh

The protest site at Gardanibagh currently witnesses a convergence of diverse candidate groups, including BPSC aspirants, BSSC candidates, research scholars, and teacher job seekers. With political leaders visiting the venue and student unions standing firm on their conditions, administrative pressure continues to mount across the state capital.