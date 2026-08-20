- NMAT 2026 registration is open until October 10, 2026.
- Exam window from November 2 to December 20, 2026.
- Up to three attempts allowed with specific fees.
NMAT Registration 2026: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has officially commenced the registration and slot booking process for the NMAT 2026 examination. Prospective management students targeting MBA and PGDM admissions across premier institutions-such as NMIMS Mumbai, TAPMI Bengaluru, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, and XIM University-can now register on the official portal at mba.com/nmat.
The registration window opened on August 20, 2026, and will remain active until October 10, 2026. The main testing window is scheduled from November 2 to December 20, 2026.
ALSO READ: Delhi Schools Baseline Assessment 2026: Classes 2 To 8 Exams To Begin From Aug 27; Official Notice & Guidelines Here
Candidates who complete their registration and fee payment can immediately access the slot booking dashboard to choose their preferred examination center, date, and time slot. GMAC permits up to three attempts (one initial exam and two retakes) within the testing cycle, subject to a mandatory 7-day gap between scorecard issuance and the next test date.
NMAT 2026: Important Dates Schedule
|
Event
|
Date / Timeline
|
Registration Period
|
August 20, 2026 – October 10, 2026
|
Test Scheduling
|
August 20, 2026 – October 22, 2026
|
Main Exam Window
|
November 2, 2026 – December 20, 2026
|
Retake Registration & Scheduling
|
November 3, 2026 – December 17, 2026
|
Re-scheduling Window
|
August 20, 2026 – December 17, 2026
Key Eligibility Requirements
Qualifying Degree: A bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
Minimum Marks: Minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in graduation for most participating institutes.
Final Year Candidates: Eligible to apply provisionally.
Institute Criteria: Candidates must meet the specific admission requirements of each B-school separately.
Step-by-Step Application and Slot Booking Process
Step 1: Visit (https://mba.com/nmat and register using a valid email and mobile number.
Step 2: Fill in personal, contact, and academic details.
Step 3: Choose target programs (initial fee covers score reporting to 5 participating programs).
Step 4: Upload a recent photograph and signature per specifications.
Step 5: Pay the registration fee via net banking, cards, or UPI.
Step 6: Pick the test date, time, and center on the exam scheduling dashboard.
Direct Apply Link: NMAT Registration 2026
Fee Structure and Additional Charges
Standard Registration Fee: Rs 3,000 + applicable taxes.
Retake Fee: Rs 3,000 + applicable taxes per attempt.
Rescheduling Fee: Rs 1,200 + applicable taxes.
Additional Score Reports: Rs 400 + applicable taxes per business school beyond the first five.
ALSO READ: What Is K Radhakrishnan Committee & Its Key Recommendations?
Retake Policies and Score Reporting
Candidates can register for a retake through their dashboard after completing their first attempt and receiving their scorecard. Candidates can select up to five business school preferences without extra charges during initial registration; adding a sixth preference or more incurs an additional fee per institute.