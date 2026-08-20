NMAT Registration 2026: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has officially commenced the registration and slot booking process for the NMAT 2026 examination. Prospective management students targeting MBA and PGDM admissions across premier institutions-such as NMIMS Mumbai, TAPMI Bengaluru, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, and XIM University-can now register on the official portal at mba.com/nmat.

The registration window opened on August 20, 2026, and will remain active until October 10, 2026. The main testing window is scheduled from November 2 to December 20, 2026.

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Candidates who complete their registration and fee payment can immediately access the slot booking dashboard to choose their preferred examination center, date, and time slot. GMAC permits up to three attempts (one initial exam and two retakes) within the testing cycle, subject to a mandatory 7-day gap between scorecard issuance and the next test date.