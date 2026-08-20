Nipun Sankalp Baseline Assessment 2026: Delhi's State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has issued detailed guidelines for conducting the 'Nipun Sankalp Baseline Assessment 2026' for students in classes 2 through 8 across all government and local body schools. This initiative, covering schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE), MCD, NDMC, and DCB, aims to assess and strengthen Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills among primary and middle-level students.

To ensure the integrity of the examination, schools must adhere to a strict "one desk-one student" seating arrangement and, if necessary, conduct the assessment in multiple shifts. All participating schools were required to complete portal registration at www.nipunsankalpdelhi.com and verify student records by August 25, 2026. The baseline tests will be conducted using standard OMR sheets and evaluated via computer-based scanning. Specific instructions have been issued regarding the handling of absent students and the secure packing and submission of OMR sheets to zonal collection centers by September 9, 2026.

ALSO READ: UP Board Exam 2027: UPMSP Releases Revised Dates For Class 10, 12 Exam Centres; Check Full Schedule Here Baseline Assessment Schedule 2026: The assessments will take place across three core subjects on separate days: Subject Assessment Date Hindi August 27, 2026 English August 29, 2026 Mathematics August 31, 2026 Class-Wise OMR Filling Instructions Classes 2 and 3: Teachers are responsible for filling out the OMR sheets, including all student details and responses, according to prescribed evaluation procedures. Classes 4 to 8: The process is joint. Teachers fill out student details and Part B, while students independently attempt and mark Part A.

Provisions for Absentee Students Students who miss the initial scheduled dates will be given a re-assessment window available until September 5, 2026. Schools must generate and include the absentee list inside the OMR packets after this period. OMR Sheet Packing and Submission Protocol OMR sheets must be packed subject-wise and class-wise in separate sealed envelopes. All subject packets will then be enclosed in a master box labeled with Annexure-A and submitted to Zonal Stores/ZDC collection centers by September 9, 2026 at the latest.

ALSO READ: NCERT Forms New Political Science Panel; 4 With RSS Links Among 20 Members Key Responsibilities of Heads of Schools (HoS) Heads of Schools must ensure the deployment of trained staff, complete accuracy during computer-scannable OMR filling, safe custody of exam materials, maximum student coverage, and timely delivery of sealed packets. guidelines_for_baseline.pdf