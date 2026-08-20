IAS Officer Pooja Jain Success Story: IAS officer Pooja Jain stands out as a prominent administrative leader, currently serving as Director in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office. Her transition from an outstanding economics scholar to a key administrator in central governance highlights a story of exceptional dedication and public service.

Selected directly through the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2011, she was allotted the AGMUT cadre. Over the years, her extensive administrative expertise across diverse departments paved her way into the nation's top executive office.

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Academic Foundation & Scholarly Achievements

Pooja Jain built a strong academic base at Delhi University, earning both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from the prestigious Delhi School of Economics. She also qualified for the highly competitive CSIR-NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship, reflecting her deep analytical and domain expertise before stepping into public administration.