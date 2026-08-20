IAS Officer Pooja Jain Success Story: IAS officer Pooja Jain stands out as a prominent administrative leader, currently serving as Director in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office. Her transition from an outstanding economics scholar to a key administrator in central governance highlights a story of exceptional dedication and public service.
Selected directly through the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2011, she was allotted the AGMUT cadre. Over the years, her extensive administrative expertise across diverse departments paved her way into the nation's top executive office.
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Academic Foundation & Scholarly Achievements
Pooja Jain built a strong academic base at Delhi University, earning both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from the prestigious Delhi School of Economics. She also qualified for the highly competitive CSIR-NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship, reflecting her deep analytical and domain expertise before stepping into public administration.
Direct UPSC Selection & AGMUT Cadre
Entering the Indian Administrative Service through direct recruitment via the UPSC examination, Pooja was appointed to the 2011 AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. Unlike officers promoted from state services, her entry came directly through clearing one of the country's toughest competitive exams.
Diverse Administrative Experience
Throughout her career, Pooja has held high-responsibility roles across state and central governance. Her past appointments include Chief Electoral Officer, Deputy Commissioner, Managing Director, Secretary, Special Secretary, and Deputy Secretary, giving her well-rounded policy and operational exposure across multiple domains.
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Current Leadership Role in the PMO:
Having previously served as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Pooja Jain assumed the position of Director at the PMO on January 1, 2025. In this critical assignment, she manages key policy execution and administrative functions within PM Narendra Modi's core advisory team.