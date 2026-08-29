MP Rains: The continuous rainfall in Madhya Pradesh has caused a significant surge in the water level of the Sharabhang River, disrupting the rail services in the Satna region. The movement of multiple trains remained affected on the Mumbai-Howrah railway line on Saturday, leading to inconveniences to the passengers. As per the reports, strong currents on the tracks from Chithara Station to Khutha Station posed a major safety threat for the railway.

Train Services Disrupted The presence of water on the tracks affected several services, including train number 12428 Rewa Express, 13201 Rajendranagar-Lokmanya Tilak Express, 15017 Kashi Express, 11061 Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express, 11015 Lokmanya Tilak-Saharsa Amrit Bharat, 11274 Prayagraj Chheoki-Itarsi Express and 15160 Sarnath Express and Godaan Express. The concerned authorities stated that work is underway to clear the railway tracks to ensure smooth operation.

The sudden disruption in services caused inconvenience to passengers travelling to several cities, including Mumbai, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, and Prayagraj. Train operations were resumed after the water level reduced, reported Jagran, citing the railway sources. However, trains operated at a speed of 10 km per hour in the region to ensure the safety of the passengers.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Bengal, Odisha; Check Forecast For Delhi-NCR Passengers Advised To Stay Updated The railways had decided to halt several trains at Sagma, Jaitwara, and Majhgawan stations for several hours due to the water speed. It also sent additional GRP and RPF personnel from Satna to monitor the situation, further ordering the local authorities to clear the tracks. While these trains were halted at multiple stations, the passengers had to wait inside the train or at the stations, causing inconveniences.

While the services have resumed, the passengers of these regions have been advised to stay updated and plan their travel accordingly. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the central regions of the country, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, are likely to witness more rain in the coming days.