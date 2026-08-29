Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several parts of the central, eastern, and western regions are likely to witness rainfall in the coming days. As per the weather department, the eastern states are set to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds along with rainfall. Apart from this, the border districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh continue to face the threat of a possible flood-like situation.

Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR? Delhi and its nearby cities are likely to witness cloudy skies throughout the day on Saturday, with chances of little rain in the later parts of the day. While the maximum temperature of the capital city is likely to be calculated at 37 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 25 degrees Celsius. Earlier on Tuesday, several parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad received heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging.

Rain Likely In Bengal, Odisha The weather department informed that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and nearby regions. It further stated that the system is likely to lead to moderate to heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal. The coastal districts are also likely to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Lash National Capital, Noida; Will More Showers Follow? Check IMD Forecast Apart from this, the border regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness a flood-like situation due to the Nepal tragedy. The district administrations have been asked to stay alert and take necessary steps to ensure safety for the people residing there. The residents have been advised to maintain a distance from the water bodies and follow the guidelines to avoid any inconveniences.

Central States To Witness Rain The central and western states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, are also likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days. The residents of these states have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly.