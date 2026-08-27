Delhi-NCR Weather Today: The weather in Delhi-NCR took a sudden turn on Thursday as dark clouds covered the sky along with strong winds. Heavy rain followed shortly after, bringing sudden showers across the national capital and surrounding areas.

This sudden downpour comes just two days after heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging and severe traffic delays across Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and parts of Delhi.

Dil garden garden ho gaya 😍



It's raining here in South Ex. https://t.co/Jn2TmRSREF — -Arif Hussain. (@iamarifhussain) August 27, 2026

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Traffic Snarls And Waterlogging In Noida, Gurugram; IMD Issues Red Alert

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday, forecasting light to moderate rain and generally cloudy skies across the capital. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.