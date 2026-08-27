- Delhi-NCR experienced sudden heavy rain with strong winds on Thursday.
- IMD issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rain today.
- No significant rainfall expected in capital for next several days.
Delhi-NCR Weather Today: The weather in Delhi-NCR took a sudden turn on Thursday as dark clouds covered the sky along with strong winds. Heavy rain followed shortly after, bringing sudden showers across the national capital and surrounding areas.
This sudden downpour comes just two days after heavy rainfall caused widespread waterlogging and severe traffic delays across Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and parts of Delhi.
Dil garden garden ho gaya 😍— -Arif Hussain. (@iamarifhussain) August 27, 2026
It's raining here in South Ex. https://t.co/Jn2TmRSREF
ALSO READ: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Traffic Snarls And Waterlogging In Noida, Gurugram; IMD Issues Red Alert
Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday, forecasting light to moderate rain and generally cloudy skies across the capital. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.
Will It Rain Further?
According to the weather office, no major rainfall is expected over the next several days, which may cause heat and humidity to increase when the sun comes out. No weather warnings have been issued for the coming days.
Delhi AQI Today
Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 121 at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, placing it in the 'moderate' category, while neighbouring NCR cities recorded values between the satisfactory and moderate categories.
ALSO READ: Delhi On Red Alert Amid Intense Rain, Severe Waterlogging; 12 Flights Diverted From IGI Airport
All-India Weather Update
The Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that multiple states across the country are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days. A low-pressure area has shifted towards Madhya Pradesh recently, leading to rain activities in the central states. Along with rain, the northern states are also expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning.
The weather office stated that heavy rainfall is likely in several states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The continuous rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in the lower regions, leading to inconvenience to the residents.
(With Inputs From Jagran.com)