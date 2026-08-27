- IMD issues alert for heavy rain across Uttar Pradesh.
- Eastern and Western UP districts face flash flood risk.
- Advisories issued for farmers and public safety measures.
A low-pressure area continues to persist over southeastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining regions, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the state.
According to the latest IMD update, both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness intense weather activity due to the prevailing system.
Heavy Rainfall Recorded In Last 24 Hours
Several districts of Uttar Pradesh received torrential showers in the last 24 hours. Budaun received the highest rainfall with 15 cm of precipitation, whereas Gonda was second with 13 cm of rain.
ALSO READ: Bihar Weather Update: IMD Issues Very Heavy Rain Alert For Three Districts; Check Forecast For Patna
The incessant showers are also raising concerns regarding the waterlogging and flooding conditions in certain areas.
Eastern UP Weather Forecast
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at a few places in Eastern UP on August 28. IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall at a few places in the region on the said date.
Western UP Weather Forecast
Western parts of Uttar Pradesh will witness scattered rainfall on August 28. Some districts of West UP are, however, anticipated to receive heavy downpour resulting in surface runoff and mild to moderate flash flooding in the low-lying areas.
Flash Flood Alert
The weather department is anticipating the risk of flash floods and water-logging in several districts over the next 24 hours. The districts vulnerable to flooding in West UP include: Mahoba, Jalaun, and Jhansi.
In East UP, the following areas are in the flood-prone zone: Kanpur city, Unnao, Banda, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Rae Bareli are likely to experience flash floods, rapid water currents and accumulation.
Advisory For Farmers And Public
With the increase in chances of heavy showers and thunderstorms, Agriculture and Disaster Management departments have issued an advisory.
ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For MP, Maharashtra; Check Forecast For Delhi-NCR, UP
Farmers in western Uttar Pradesh have been advised to:
* Ensure proper drainage in fields
* Avoid applying fertilisers, pesticides or irrigation during wet conditions
* Provide support to vegetables and small crops to prevent damage
Residents have also been advised to avoid standing under trees during storms, stay away from water bodies and disconnect electronic devices during lightning activity.
The IMD has warned that rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds is likely to continue on August 27 and 28 across parts of Uttar Pradesh.