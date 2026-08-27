A low-pressure area continues to persist over southeastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining regions, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the state.

According to the latest IMD update, both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness intense weather activity due to the prevailing system.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded In Last 24 Hours

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh received torrential showers in the last 24 hours. Budaun received the highest rainfall with 15 cm of precipitation, whereas Gonda was second with 13 cm of rain.

ALSO READ: Bihar Weather Update: IMD Issues Very Heavy Rain Alert For Three Districts; Check Forecast For Patna

The incessant showers are also raising concerns regarding the waterlogging and flooding conditions in certain areas.

Eastern UP Weather Forecast

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at a few places in Eastern UP on August 28. IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall at a few places in the region on the said date.