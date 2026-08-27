Bihar Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several regions of Bihar are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days. As per the weather department, along with the rain activities, the southern districts are expected to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds during the next 24 hours. The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

Rain Likely In Multiple Districts A warning has been issued for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in three districts- Bhabua, Rohtas, and Siwan. The weather department, while providing details, stated that wind speeds of 30-40 km per hour are expected in some southwestern regions. While the fresh rainfall is likely to provide relief from heat and humidity, the continuous rainfall will lead to waterlogging in the lower regions.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Weather: Rain Alert In Haridwar; Kailash Mansarovar Route Closed, Badrinath Pilgrimage Halted Patna To Witness Light Rain The IMD stated that the residents of Patna are likely to witness light rain in the next 24 hours, adding that the sky will remain cloudy for most parts of the day. While the maximum temperature of the capital city is likely to be calculated at 32.8 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius. The rainfall is expected to cause waterlogging in several regions, leading to inconveniences to the commuters.

Flood Alert For Northern Districts While the northern districts are not likely to witness heavy rain in the coming days, an alert has been issued for these regions due to flash floods in Nepal. The water level of the rivers of these districts is expected to surge significantly due to the floods. The district administrations have been asked to stay alert and make necessary arrangements to minimize the damage.

The farmers have been advised to follow the guidelines and protect their crops. They have also been advised to not hide beneath any big tree or electricity poles during the rain to ensure safety. ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For MP, Maharashtra; Check Forecast For Delhi-NCR, UP