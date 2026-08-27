Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that multiple states across the nation are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days. A low-pressure area has shifted towards Madhya Pradesh recently, leading to rain activities in the central states. Along with rain, the northern states are also expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning.

Rain Likely In Several States The weather department, while providing details, stated that heavy rainfall is likely in several states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The continuous rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in the lower regions, leading to inconvenience to the residents.

Delhi and its nearby cities, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, are likely to witness cloudy skies on Thursday, with chances of light rain in the late hours. While the maximum temperature in the capital city is likely to be calculated at 34 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius. The rain activities are expected to reduce from the second week of August, the IMD informed.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rains In Tibet, Glacier Burst Or Avalanche? What Triggered Devastating Flash Floods In Nepal MP Weather Update The IMD further issued a special warning for Madhya Pradesh, asserting that several regions could witness flood-like situations in the next two to three days. It stated that several districts, including Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Sidhi, Singrauli and Umaria, could experience waterlogging.

Apart from this, several districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are facing flood threats due to the devastating situation in Nepal. The water level in the rivers is expected to surge significantly today, leading to a flood-like situation in the border regions.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Waterlogging Issue: IIT Experts' 'Injection Well System' To Find Permanent Solution To Rain Fury; How It Works The farmers of these states have been advised to follow the guidelines and protect their crops. Apart from this, they have also been advised to not hide beneath any big tree and electricity poles to ensure safety.