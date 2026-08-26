Jagran Correspondent, Gurugram | A technical team from IIT Gandhinagar has taken charge to find a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem in Gurugram, Haryana. IIT Gandhinagar's professor Vivek Kapadia and professor Udit Bhatia, along with Municipal Corporation and GMDA officials, visited waterlogging-affected areas of the city, on Wednesday.

The team inspected Sector-46, Sector-47 and other affected places and took stock of the possibilities of collecting rainwater and sending it underground. During the inspection, Municipal Corporation Additional Municipal Commissioner Yash Jaluka, and GMDA Executive Engineer Amit Godara briefed the IIT experts about the waterlogging situation and the existing drainage system.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Traffic Snarls And Waterlogging In Noida, Gurugram; IMD Issues Red Alert Injection Well System To Be Developed The plan is to build high-capacity underground storage tanks in waterlogged areas. Rainwater from roads and surrounding areas will be collected in these tanks first. The water will then be injected underground through injection wells. This will prevent waterlogging in waterlogged areas and allow for better rainwater management.

What Is An Injection Well System? Under the Injection Well System, wells are designed with special structures to channel rainwater into the ground. During floods, the water will first collect in underground storage tanks and then be pumped underground through injection wells. This will not only reduce waterlogging but also help recharge groundwater.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain Disrupts Gurugram: Schools Go Online, Corporate Employees Advised To Work From Home Rainwater Will Reach The Ground Faster The capacity of the proposed injection wells will be determined by location. Their capacity will range from 48 to 80 litres per second. This means that each injection well will deliver 48 to 80 litres of rainwater into the ground every second. This will help remove large amounts of water from the surface in a short period of time.

ALSO READ: Watch | Gurugram Man Finds Live Worm In Sandwich; Customer Calls Restaurant’s Apology ‘Generic’ The IIT team is conducting a technical study of Gurugram's topography, the severity of waterlogging, stormwater flow, and the existing drainage system. Based on this, the capacity of storage tanks and injection wells will be determined at various locations. The aim of the officials is to develop such a system which can provide a long-term solution to the problem of waterlogging that arises every year during the monsoon. The proposed system is planned to be integrated with SCADA technology. It will be linked to the Central Ground Water Board, allowing monitoring and analysis of water level and water management data. This will also enable better monitoring of injection well and storage tank performance in the future.