Jagran Correspondent, Dehradun: Rain continues to lash the mountains, while the plains see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Meanwhile, traffic on the Badrinath Highway was disrupted on Thursday after debris from Hathi Pahad fell on the stretch between Vishnu Prayag and Marwari Bridge.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route is also closed due to a massive boulder and debris near Kulagad, where communication with the China border is cut off. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and showers, is expected at many locations in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand on Thursday. Light to moderate rain or thunder and showers may also occur at some locations in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in some areas of the hilly districts.

Badrinath Highway Closed, 1500 Pilgrims Stranded The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli has been blocked between Vishnuprayag and Marwari Bridge due to debris from Hathi Pahad and a road cave-in. A portion of the highway has been submerged in the Alaknanda River.

Due to the highway blockage, pilgrimages to Shri Hemkund Sahib, Valley of Flowers, and Badrinath Dham have been disrupted. Efforts have begun to repair the road and restore traffic. Approximately 1,500 pilgrims are waiting for the highway to reopen. Pilgrims have been stopped at Jyotirmath, Govindghat, Pandukeshwar, Vishnu Prayag, and Badrinath until the highway is restored.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Route Closed, China Border Cut Off Heavy rain was reported in Pithoragarh's three border tehsils, Dharchula, Tejam, and Bangapani. The heavy rains have blocked the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route in Dharchula tehsil near Kulagad due to large boulders and debris.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: Champawat On High Alert As Nepal Floods Threaten Border Areas; Residents Asked To Avoid Riverbanks The China border has also been cut off. The Thal-Munsyari road is closed near Jhekla, cutting off Munsyari tehsil headquarters from the district headquarters. Fourteen roads in the district are closed. The weather in Rudraprayag district was cloudy and foggy on Thursday morning. According to a report released this morning from the District Emergency Operations Center, there was no rain in Rudraprayag, Ukhimath, and Jakholi tehsils during the previous period. The minimum temperature in the district was 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature was 30 degrees Celsius.

As of 8 am, the Alaknanda River's water level was 624.10 m, below the warning level of 626 m. The Mandakini River's water level was recorded at 623.50 m, while its warning level is 625 m. Meanwhile, the river's water level in Ganganagar was recorded at 799.55 m and in Gaurikund at 1973.75 m. All rivers are currently below the warning level.

According to the road situation, no roadblocks are visible on the national highways and state highways in the district. Two Public Works Department and five Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads are currently reported blocked. There are no national highway blockages.

The district administration has directed all concerned departments to maintain the highest level of preparedness to deal with any natural disaster. It has also urged all concerned to immediately report any natural disaster, accident, road blockage, or damage to the District Emergency Operations Center.

ALSO READ: 'Nearly 300 Indians Missing': Nepal Foreign Minister Claims As Families Lose Contact After Devastating Floods Continuous Rain In Kotdwar Since Last Night Kotdwar has been experiencing continuous rain since last night. However, there has been no rain in the mountainous regions, resulting in smooth traffic on all roads in the area. The rain has caused water to enter homes and shops in some areas of Kotdwar, but there have been no reports of any loss of life or property.