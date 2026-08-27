Jagran Correspondent, Champawat: In view of the heavy rainfall and severe flood situation in Nepal, the district administration has stepped up vigilance in the border areas of Champawat. Following instructions from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) , the Tanakpur SDRF team has been placed on high alert. At the same time, personnel are continuously patrolling the Sharda Barrage, Sharda Ghat, and vulnerable riverbank areas.

Champawat On Alert Earlier on Wednesday, the SDRF team visited Sharda Ghat and low-lying areas to alert local residents, travellers, and fishermen about the possibility of rising water levels. People were advised to avoid venturing near the river and ghats unnecessarily. The SDRF team, equipped with life-saving gear, remains on high alert in case of any emergency situation.

#WATCH | Champawat: In view of the heavy rainfall and severe flood situation in Nepal, the Champawat district administration has gone on alert. The SDRF team in Tanakpur has been placed on high alert, while surveillance has been intensified at the Sharda Barrage, Sharda Ghat and… pic.twitter.com/1G1XTAvJl8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2026 ALSO READ: Nepal Flood Puts 10 UP, Bihar Districts On High Alert: 3-Metre Waves Feared As Water To Enter India Tonight Champawat District Magistrate Manish Kumar has directed the district administration and all departments associated with disaster management to remain on alert. He has instructed teams from the Irrigation, Revenue, Police, and Disaster Management departments to work in coordination and continuously monitor river water levels. The situation is also being closely monitored through the District Disaster Control Room.

DM Appeals To Residents DM Kumar has also appealed to residents to avoid going near swollen rivers, Sharda Ghat, and coastal areas. Instructions have also been issued to keep children and livestock away from riverbanks. People have been urged to immediately inform the local administration or the District Disaster Control Room in case of any emergency.