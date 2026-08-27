Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal claimed on Thursday that nearly 300 Indians are among more than 400 foreigners missing after devastating flash floods hit the Himalayan region on Wednesday. Earlier, the Nepalese Tourism Ministry had reported that 105 Indians were among 400 foreign tourists missing. Speaking at an NDTV event, he said, “I have also personally been in contact with governments across the world.” "Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster," Khanal said.

However, the Indian officials are yet to react to the latest figure quoted by the Nepalese foreign minister. As of now, 165 bodies have been recovered, and the search operations for survivors are underway. Majority of missing Indians were on Mansarovar Yatra According to Nepalese officials, the majority of the missing pilgrims were on the Mansarovar Yatra. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and several states, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have launched helplines for affected Indians and their families.

At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, according to Samrat Tours and Travel agency. Details regarding the affected Indian nationals remain sparse, as the severe flooding in Nepal has disrupted communication links. Nepal accelerates rescue mission “The government has intensified search, rescue and relief operations in the areas affected by the massive flood in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa district. To help the civilians at risk, the Nepali Army has already delivered essential food items, tents and relief materials like medicines to the affected areas,” Nepal’s Prime Minister's Office said in a X post.

ALSO READ: 'I Tried To Grab My Wife's Hand, But She Was Swept Away By Mud': Race Against Time To Search For Nepal Floods Survivors “Nepali Army and private sector helicopters, along with foot teams, have been activated in Timure and Syabrubesi and riverine areas. The government has urged the residents living near river banks to be on high alert,” added the PM office. 77 from Isha Foundation went missing The whereabouts of 37 of the 57 tourists from Tamil Nadu are yet to be ascertained, while 20 others have been accounted for, state officials said. The tourists were reportedly on their way to a temple in the Himalayas.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods: US Geological Survey Dismisses Earthquake Theory Behind Deadly Disaster, Points To This Phenomenon Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Coimbatore, claimed that 77 of its members who were at an immigration centre were missing. “There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office,” said its founder, Sadhguru, adding that 495 people have returned safely. The Nepal government later said the entire staff of that particular immigration centre were out of contact.

32 missing from West Bengal A 32-member group from Kolkata on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal who went untraceable after the flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday, an official said. The group, comprising 30 tourists and two tour managers, left the city on 21 August and reached Nepal the following day. They arrived at Rasuwagadhi on Wednesday morning to cross into Tibet. Its members were at the immigration office around 8.30 a.m. when the flash flood struck the area along the Nepal-Tibet border. “There has been no communication with any of the 32 members since the flash flood struck the area,” the official told PTI.

Apart from Kolkata, residents of Chandannagar in Hooghly and Barasat in North 24 Parganas are also believed to be among those stranded or missing in Nepal, the official said. The West Bengal government has opened helplines at the state police headquarters in Kolkata to assist families seeking information about relatives who may have been affected in Nepal. Families can contact (033) 24793311 or 9147890181 for assistance. (With inputs from agency) You may also like to watch