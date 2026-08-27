Nepal Flash Floods: The US Geological Survey (USGS) has clarified that the tremors linked to the deadly flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday were caused by a glacial collapse and debris flow, not an earthquake. The seismic activity had earlier been reported as a 4.4-magnitude earthquake along the Nepal-China border, raising fears that it may have triggered the flooding

What Triggered The Disaster? The agency stated that a collapse of glacial rock and ice generated seismic energy and sent a huge flow of debris downstream. It clarified that “No earthquake had occurred.” The USGS said the event "was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow" that "caused subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream."

An initial study of satellite images from Planet Labs also indicated that a landslide of ice and rock triggered a debris-filled flood in the Lhende River, about 20 km northeast of the Nepal-China Rasuwagadhi border crossing. The Lhende Khola River is a tributary of the Bhote Koshi River and flows from China into Nepal.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Catastrophic Videos Show Buildings, Homes Collapsing; China Border Post Engulfed Fully | Watch Heavy Loss Of Life The powerful landslide was later recorded as seismic activity equivalent to a magnitude 5.2 earthquake. However, the USGS later clarified that this did not mean an earthquake had occurred. At least 162 people have been killed and over hundreds are missing in the flash floods that swept through mountain towns and valleys, Nepal police said on Thursday. The death toll is expected to rise further.

VIDEO | Massive flash floods in a border area of Nepal and China on Wednesday killed at least 160 people and left hundreds of tourists, workers and others missing after sweeping through communities and bringing travel in some areas to a halt. Experts said an avalanche from a… pic.twitter.com/2oHc19FylR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026 Videos that have emerged online show huge amounts of water, mud, and debris sweeping through the border area. Houses, roads and power projects were destroyed in Nepal, while officials in Tibet warned of “major casualties” after a mudslide hit a border crossing in Gyirong county. Reuters quoted a 68-year-old survivor, who recalled the moment the flood struck the region. “It was a huge gush of mud coming straight towards us. As it got closer, it kept rising higher and higher. When I saw it enter our home, I tried to grab my wife's hand and take her to the terrace. But she was swept away by the mud,” said Keshav Prasad Baral, who is currently being treated at a hospital.

Indian Pilgrims Missing Officials at Nepal's tourism ministry said around 340 foreigners were among more than 400 tourists reported missing after the disaster. According to PTI reports, more than 130 Indians, including many pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, were also reported missing.

The force of floodwater is so powerful that it moved this massive house sized boulder during the devastating floods that struck parts of Nepal and Tibet pic.twitter.com/JunNhJzYdV — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) August 26, 2026 Nepal Seeks Information From China, Research Centres Meanwhile, The Kathmandu Post reported that Nepal is yet to determine what triggered the devastating Bhote koshi flash flood, which has been described as one of the worst disasters since 2015. It added that Nepal is seeking information from several research centres and Chinese authorities. Speaking to the news outlet, Khanal said, "Since there is no one at the Nepal-China border point and no information is available from the scientific community due to bad weather, we are seeking real-time information from different research centres as well as from the Chinese authorities."

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