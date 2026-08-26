At least 46 people have died and more than 400 people, including 133 Indians, are reported missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through several districts of central Nepal on Wednesday. So far, 72 bodies have been recovered from the flash-flood-hit areas. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts along the Tibet border. Videos circulating online show the strong force of the disaster, with floodwaters tearing through villages, sweeping away vehicles and causing widespread damage to buildings and other infrastructure in Rasuwa.

CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet captures the moment the massive flash flood swept through the area. The floodwaters later entered Nepal’s Rasuwa district and caused devastation along the Bhote Koshi River. A whole village wiped out by flash floods today in Nepal🥲 Really Scary Visuals 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/d6mQoEkzKg — Seven (@sarwara__) August 26, 2026 Within just a few minutes, a powerful flash flood can be seen surging through the area. A massive wave of water, accompanied by dust and debris, rushes at extremely high speed past a multi-storey building. The videos show muddy water, rocks and debris rushing downstream from the upper reaches, coming near the parking area, sweeping away hundreds of parked vehicles and raising a thick cloud of dust and debris. One of the videos shows a powerful flash flood surging through a Himalayan valley in Nepal which captures brown, muddy floodwaters carrying large amounts of debris as they pass buildings, roads and the surrounding terrain.

🚨 Over 100 Indians were reported missing in Nepal after a massive flash flood swept through Nepal’s Rasuwa district. pic.twitter.com/dLAngufvpP — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) August 26, 2026 Dramatic footage from the Rasuwagadhi border point on the Nepal-Tibet border shows how quickly the situation woresend. The video initially shows official buildings, vehicles and people inside the compound. Moments later, a massive wall of dark, muddy water, rocks and debris comes rushing in from upstream. A horrific scene of severe flooding at the Rasuwagadhi border point on the Nepal-Tibet border.

The strong currents wreaked havoc across the area, leaving 400 pilgrims and 105 Indian tourists also missing in the Nepal floods.#NepalFloods #Nepal #Rasuwa #FlashFlood #Floods pic.twitter.com/dwAX12Gj7l — Ravi Pandey🇮🇳 (@ravipandey2643) August 26, 2026 People can been seen running for safety as the floodwaters rapidly spread through the compound. Cars and other objects are tossed around by the force of the water, while dust and debris fill the air and obscure the view. A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet - China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded.… pic.twitter.com/CqOBxsPlWo — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 26, 2026 The footage also shows buses, trucks and cars parked near a multi-storey building and surrounding walls. As the surge reaches the area, several vehicles are swept away or overturned, while nearby structures are battered by the rushing water and debris. Separate visuals from flood-affected Nuwakot district show the aftermath of the disaster. The swollen Bhotekoshi River has swept away homes and separated families, with many people still missing.

#WATCH | Nepal: Visuals from the flood-affected Nuwakot district in Nepal.



The swollen Bhotekoshi River tore through Nuwakot, leading to homes being swept away, families being separated, and many people still missing. pic.twitter.com/oQ2MJpnxsP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026 According to preliminary study reports based on an analysis of satellite imagery, the flash flood occurred due to an ice avalanche caused by an unstable mountain rock mass located near the Nepal-Tibet border, approximately 20 kilometres northeast of the Tibet-Rasuwagadhi border area. ALSO READ: Heavy Rains In Tibet, Glacier Burst Or Avalanche? What Triggered Devastating Flash Floods In Nepal

The massive flood entered the Trishuli River through the Bhotekoshi River at Timure following the rockslide and the swelling of the Lhende River, which is situated along the Nepal-Tibet border, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

You May Also Like To Watch The disaster caused extensive destruction along the Bhote Koshi River, with fast-moving floodwaters carrying rocks, mud and debris through settlements and infrastructure, sweeping away vehicles and damaging buildings and other structures. ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods: 72 Killed, 77 Isha Foundation Members Among 400 Missing; PM Modi Offers Support | Updates