Nepal Flash Flood Updates: Neighbouring country, Nepal, has been reeling under devastating flash floods, leaving at least 22 people dead and hundreds missing. At least 105 Indians are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the raging flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday. The Nepal Tourism Board also issued a toll-free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing 22 people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time), coming from the Tibet side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu.

The flash flood on #Nepal -Tibet border has killed nine people.



At least 105 Indian nationals are among 384 travellers reported missing after a flash flood.



The list includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals whose whereabouts and safety status are being verified. pic.twitter.com/RBkXf5tJkR — Ravinder Singh (@ravindraJourno) August 26, 2026 ALSO READ: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Pilgrims Among 105 Indians Missing As Flash Floods Unleash Havoc In Nepal Here Are The Latest Updates On The Nepal Flood Disaster - Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah, showing solidarity with the neighbouring country. "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi wrote on X.

- In view of this, a high alert has been issued in 8 districts of Bihar. These districts include West Champaran (Bettiah), East Champaran (Motihari), Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar. - The impact of the flood in Nepal is also being observed in the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh. Continuous monitoring is being carried out on the water levels of the Rohin, Gandak, and other tributary rivers in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar, and Kushinagar. The UP administration has heightened vigilance in all low-lying areas adjoining the Nepal border and advised villagers not to go near the rivers.

- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, saying that the damage caused by the severe flood in the Bhote Koshi river in the Rasuwa region of Nepal is extremely worrying. -In view of the threat of floods in Bihar due to torrential rains and glacier outburst in Nepal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the phone. The Home Minister assured the state government of all possible assistance to deal with the potential crisis. NDRF is being mobilised to handle any emergency situation.

Powerful flash flood tears through Nepal, killing at least 8 people



Civilians are seen scrambling for their lives as water engulfs bridges, construction sites, and riverbanks near Tibet



The death toll is expected to rise pic.twitter.com/s9APNiyezg — Bengal's untold tales (@Gramergolpo) August 26, 2026 - As flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal, authorities in India stepped up preparations to deal with the situation that could arise due to the heavy flow of water downstream. The flooding also caused extensive damage in the affected areas, prompting authorities in neighbouring regions of India to intensify monitoring and precautionary measures. The Bihar chief minister said that a high-level committee has been constituted to continuously monitor the developing situation. "A high-level team has been constituted. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are monitoring this, and I am also holding a meeting immediately. If necessary, I will go there myself," he told reporters. हेलिकोप्टर र ड्रोनसँग सम्बन्धित सबै संघ, संस्थालाई जिल्ला प्रशासन कार्यालय, सुरक्षा निकाय एवं सम्बन्धित स्थानीय तहसँग समन्वय गरी खोज तथा उद्धारमा सहयोग गर्न प्राधिकरण विशेष अनुरोध गर्दछ।@moha_nepal pic.twitter.com/VWe2WstX2c — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) August 26, 2026 ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods: Bihar Districts On High Alert As Gandak River Water Level Rises After Floods; Check Advisory NEPAL FLASH FLOOD 🚨



At least 384 travellers, including 291 foreigners (109 indians), missing after Nepal flash flood.



At least nine people ⁠have been killed in the ⁠flooding.



📍Rasuwa District, Tibet Border. pic.twitter.com/VJdsBeuxor — زماں (@Delhiite_) August 26, 2026 - According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods. These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from the USA, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.



- The tourism board urged tourists in the affected areas to remain calm, stay informed through official channels and follow all safety instructions issued by the authorities. - In view of the situation, Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah has consulted with federal parliamentarians from the affected areas, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Video Captures Moment Disaster Struck Rasuwa, Sweeping Away Houses, Bridges And 42-Km Road Linking China - Multiple downstream districts, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitawan, have been placed on high alert even as officials started search and rescue operations with the help of Nepal Army in the affected areas. The sudden rise in water caused widespread destruction in Timure in Rasuwa district and the nearby Syafrubesi area, with vehicles, goods and other property washed away, the Nepal Army said in a statement. The most affected is Rasuwa, about 125 kms northeast of Kathmandu, situated near the Tibet border.

- Rasuwa Chief Customs Officer Rajendra Dhungana said numerous vehicles and goods kept at the customs premises were swept away. A recently constructed bridge was also destroyed. This is a place which regulates Nepal's trade traffic connecting Tibet, China. - The flash flood damaged eight hydropower projects in operation with a total capacity of 354 MW and five under construction projects located in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, according to a statement by Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal (IPPAN). The major in-operation hydropower projects damaged by the floods include Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project (111 MW), Sanjen Khola Hydropower Project (78 MW) and Upper Trishuli 3A (60 MW).

(With Agencies Inputs) You May Also Like To Watch