Nepal Flash Floods: At least 105 Indian tourists are feared missing after a devastating flash flood struck Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district, according to data released by the Nepal Tourism Board. The disaster occurred on Wednesday morning when the Bhote Koshi River suddenly surged, sweeping through local market settlements, cutting off key highways, and leaving hundreds of foreign travellers missing amid ongoing rescue efforts.

Bhotekoshi Flash Flood

SITUATION UPDATE -2

Date: August 26, 2026



Preliminary Details of Missing Tourists pic.twitter.com/gxWJfVfKuX — Nepal Tourism Board (@nepaltourismb) August 26, 2026 105 Indians Missing Releasing the data, Nepal Tourism Board stated that a preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas. The authorities are verifying and cross-checking the information in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies.

400 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Pilgrims Out Of Contact According to the Kathmandu Post report, nearly 400 pilgrims travelling to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in Tibet are out of contact in Rasuwagadhi after flash floods damaged roads and infrastructure at the Nepal-China border. The flood, which hit in the early morning, has severely disrupted communication and transportation in the Rasuwa region, hindering rescue efforts and efforts to reach the stranded group.

Nepal' s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has started rescue operations in the affected regions and also urged locals to help. In a post on X, NDRRMA wrote, “The Authority makes a special request to all unions and organisations related to helicopters and drones to coordinate with the District Administration Office, security agencies, and relevant local levels to assist in search and rescue operations.”

हेलिकोप्टर र ड्रोनसँग सम्बन्धित सबै संघ, संस्थालाई जिल्ला प्रशासन कार्यालय, सुरक्षा निकाय एवं सम्बन्धित स्थानीय तहसँग समन्वय गरी खोज तथा उद्धारमा सहयोग गर्न प्राधिकरण विशेष अनुरोध गर्दछ।@moha_nepal pic.twitter.com/VWe2WstX2c — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) August 26, 2026 Emergency Helpline Numbers Isuued Earlier in a statement, NDRRMA had urged people residing near river banks of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitawan and Gorkha to remain on high alert and take safety measures until further notice. In response to the severe flooding, the Government of Nepal and disaster management authorities have also activated toll-free emergency hotlines to facilitate immediate rescue, relief, and tracking.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods: Bihar Districts On High Alert As Gandak River Water Level Rises After Floods; Check Advisory Emergency Helpline numbers: APF: 1114

Nepal Police: 100

Ambulance: 102

DEOC: 1234

Asst. CDO Rasuwa : 9851164422

Rasuwa Police: 9851254960

Asst. CDO Nuwakot: 9851248777

Nuwakot Police: 9851282380

CDO Dhading: 9851247777

Dhading Police: 9851229860

Asst. CDO Chitwan: 9855088891

Chitwan Police: 9855013999 ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Video Captures Moment Disaster Struck Rasuwa, Sweeping Away Houses, Bridges And 42-Km Road Linking China Four Killed In Nuwakot Rasuwa, located about 125 kms northeast of Kathmandu, near the Tibet border has been the worst-hit by Wednesday's flash floods. Meanwhile, four people have been killed in Nuwakot. Speaking to news agency PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police and spokesperson at Bagmati Province Police Office, confirmed the casualties. He stated that the bodies of three men and a woman were recovered from Bidur Municipality of Nuwakot district. Their bodies were found lying near the Trishuli river soon after the flood, he added.

Bridges Washed Away Videos emerging online from the region show the flood hitting the area with enormous force. The clip shows massive volumes of water rushing through the affected settlements in waves, sweeping through roads and surrounding areas. According to The Kathmandu Post, floods have washed away the 42-kilometre road linking Betrawati in Nuwakot with the Rasuwagadhi border crossing in Rasuwa. Similarly, flooding in the Lhende River, which flows through the Nepal-China border area has destroyed the Miteri Bridge.

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