The monsoon has regained strength in Uttarakhand, with continuous rain in the mountainous regions and intermittent moderate showers in the lower areas. After a brief lull in heavy rainfall, rain resumed on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers across all districts today.

Continuous rainfall in Vikas Nagar, Dehradun, led to a tree falling near the Inter College on Ambadi-Baroti Road, disrupting traffic. After villagers alerted authorities, a Forest Department team reached the spot and began efforts to cut and remove the tree.

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A traffic advisory has been issued due to construction work on the Kulagad Valley Bridge. Traffic will be allowed only from 12 noon to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 5 pm, while full traffic movement will resume after 7:30 pm. The order was issued by the Deputy District Magistrate of Dharchula.

Hill Collapses Near Two Nainital Villages A large section of hillside near two villages on the Jyolikot-Almora highway in Nainital collapsed, sending debris onto the road and completely blocking traffic. Long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of the highway.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning while vehicles were moving along the route. No injuries were reported. After stranded motorists informed the police and disaster management authorities, an NH team reached the spot and began clearing the debris with bulldozers.

Assistant Engineer Pramod Suyal said the debris would be removed soon and traffic restored. Rain Continues In Chamoli Rain has continued in Chamoli since Saturday night. The Badrinath Highway remains operational, while the Gairsain-Gwaldam Highway, which was closed earlier due to a landslide, has been restored. However, 22 connecting motor roads in the district remain closed. The Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages are continuing. 82 mm Rainfall Recorded In Rudraprayag Light rain was reported in Rudraprayag on Sunday morning. According to the District Emergency Operations Centre, Ukhimath tehsil recorded 52 mm of rainfall and Jakholi 25 mm in the past 24 hours, while no rainfall was recorded in Rudraprayag tehsil.

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The District Emergency Operations Centre has placed the disaster management system on alert to deal with possible natural disasters, accidents and road blockages. Concerned departments have been directed to maintain the highest level of preparedness.