Jagran Correspondent, Chapra: A passenger travelling on the Patliputra-Lucknow train was seriously injured after stones were pelted at the moving train between Chapra Court and Chapra Junction in Bihar. The injured has been identified as Mohammad Vakil, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. Following the incident, Railway Police registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused.

According to Jagran, Mohammad Vakil was travelling on the Patliputra-Lucknow train on Friday and was seated near the door. As the train was passing between Chapra Court and Chapra Junction, a stone was suddenly thrown from outside, striking Vakil and leaving him seriously injured. He informed the train guard about the incident, following which railway authorities were alerted.

ALSO READ: Stones Hurled At Vande Bharat Train With UP Governor Anandiben Patel On Board; Accused Held Near Surat Guard Informs Railway Control Upon receiving information about the passenger's injury, the train guard immediately informed Railway Control. The injured passenger recorded his statement in Siwan. The statement was later sent to the Chhapra Court GRP. Based on this, the Railway Police began investigating the case.

FIR Registered, Raids Conducted On the instructions of Railway SP Veena Kumari, under the direction of Inspector BP Alok, Station House Officer Shailesh Kumar Tiwari registered an FIR at Chapra Kachari GRP police station. ALSO READ: 'Pelted With Stones, Could Have Died...': Mamata Banerjee's Car Attacked En Route To North 24 Parganas | WATCH Police teams are continuously raiding potential hideouts to identify and arrest the accused. Police are also gathering information about vulnerable locations along the railway tracks. Following the incident, the Railway Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) tightened security. A flag march was conducted along the railway track from Chapra Court to Chapra Junction under RPF in-charge Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chapra GRP Station Head Gunjan Kumar, and Chapra Court GRP Station Head Shailesh Kumar Tiwari.

During this period, sensitive areas were inspected. People were urged not to throw stones at moving trains. Police warned that strict legal action would be taken against those who threw stones.