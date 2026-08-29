- Book an entire first-class AC coupe or dog box for pets.
- Health and rabies vaccination certificates are mandatory
- Pets are not permitted in Sleeper, Third AC, or Chair Car.
Passengers often remain confused about whether they can bring their pets on trains or not; many end up breaking rules. If you're a pet lover and want to travel with your pet on the train, you must know the rules for doing so.
In What Conditions Are Pets Allowed On Trains
If you wish to have your pet seated with you, you must book an entire coupe (2 or 4 berths) in first-class AC only. Pets are not permitted in Sleeper, Third AC, or Chair Car.
ALSO READ: Can You Swap Seats With Co-Passenger On Train? Here's What Railway Rules Say
If an entire compartment cannot be booked, the pet must be transported inside a special "dog box" in the luggage compartment. This must be booked at the station parcel office. The train guard will protect the pet.
Fitness Certificate Is Required
If you want your pet to travel with you on the train, you must have a health and fitness certificate from a government veterinarian before booking the tickets. The passengers should als carry a vaccination card, which clearly states the rabies vaccination
The railways consider it a serious offence to transport a pet without a valid ticket or booking. Violating the rules can result in a fine of six times the Indian Railways' luggage scale rate. The passenger may be disembarked at the next station, and the pet may be transferred to the luggage van. Only a single dog will be allowed in a train's dog compartment. The core objective of this amendment is to provide a safer, comfortable, and stress-free environment for pets during travel.
ALSO READ: Indian Railways Changes Emergency Quota Application Timings; Check New Deadlines Effective Dec 22
The railways have clarified that large dogs cannot be booked in standard dog boxes. Such large pet dogs will need to be booked in special brake vans or parcel vehicles, depending on availability.The railways will charge a fare based on the horse rate. There has been no change to this fee structure for large dogs.