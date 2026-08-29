Passengers often remain confused about whether they can bring their pets on trains or not; many end up breaking rules. If you're a pet lover and want to travel with your pet on the train, you must know the rules for doing so.

If you wish to have your pet seated with you, you must book an entire coupe (2 or 4 berths) in first-class AC only. Pets are not permitted in Sleeper, Third AC, or Chair Car.

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If an entire compartment cannot be booked, the pet must be transported inside a special "dog box" in the luggage compartment. This must be booked at the station parcel office. The train guard will protect the pet.

Fitness Certificate Is Required

If you want your pet to travel with you on the train, you must have a health and fitness certificate from a government veterinarian before booking the tickets. The passengers should als carry a vaccination card, which clearly states the rabies vaccination