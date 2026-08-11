Jammu is likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next few days, with the possibility of cloudbursts, landslides, flash floods, road closures and power outages as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the region from August 12 to 16.

The weather department has warned of widespread to fairly widespread rainfall across most parts of the Jammu division during this period, with several areas likely to receive light to moderate rain. Isolated locations may witness intense spells of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

According to the IMD Centre in Srinagar, weather activity in the region, which was earlier under a Yellow Alert, is expected to intensify from August 12. The department has advised people to exercise extreme caution, particularly in vulnerable and hilly areas.

Chenab Valley, Several Districts at Higher Risk

The IMD has identified the Chenab Valley, Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch as areas that could experience intense, localized rainfall and isolated cloudburst events.

Heavy rain in these areas could trigger landslides, falling rocks and shooting stones along hilly roads, while low-lying areas may face sudden flooding or flash floods.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly during periods of intense rainfall. People should also stay away from rivers, streams, canals and other water bodies, where water levels can rise rapidly without warning.

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway and other hilly roads could also become slippery and vulnerable to falling rocks. Commuters have been advised to exercise caution and avoid night travel during heavy rain.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Weather: Heavy Rain Alert In Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara Today; Check Weekly Forecast

Heat and Humidity to Persist

Despite the expected rainfall, Jammu city is unlikely to get significant relief from the prevailing heat. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 degrees C and 35 degrees C during the period.

Periods of rain followed by sunshine could result in high humidity and increased discomfort. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions, particularly during periods of high humidity.

ALSO READ: Himachal Weather: Torrential Rains Block 259 Roads, Cut Mandi-Kullu Link; Manali Highway Closed

People living in temporary or vulnerable structures and those residing in landslide-prone areas have been urged to remain alert and maintain contact with the local administration.

The administration and Disaster Management Department have also appealed to the public to follow official advisories and avoid venturing into vulnerable areas during periods of heavy rainfall.