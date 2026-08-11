Jagran Team, Shimla/Mandi/Kullu: Life in Himachal Pradesh has been disrupted due to the torrential rains. Traffic has come to a standstill on more than 259 roads in the state. Three NHs of Mandi including Manali Highway have also been disrupted, and Mandi-Kullu connectivity has been cut off. Debris fell on a vehicle on National Highway-305 near Barad in Kullu district. The vehicle got buried under stones, injuring two people.

Meanwhile, a landslide at the Sanjauli Cemetery in Shimla buried three bikes overnight. A landslide near the bus stand in Ani, Kullu, also caused debris to fall on two vehicles. Highest rainfall in Bhatiyat Bhatiyat in Chamba recorded the highest rainfall of 95.2 mm, while Dharamshala received 74.1 mm, Bajaura 67.5 mm, and Palampur 66.4 mm. The Meteorological Center, Shimla, has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Weather Mumbai: Rain Batters City, IMD Forecasts More Showers; Harbour Line Trains Delayed | Forecast 161 power transformers down Heavy rainfall and landslides have severely affected the state's transportation and infrastructure. According to the latest report from the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, 259 roads are completely blocked. 161 power transformers and 54 water supply schemes are down, leading to power and water shortages in many areas.

Most road closures in Mandi district Mandi district has been the hardest hit by road closures, with 120 roads blocked. This is followed by Chamba with 42, Kullu with 40, and Shimla with 30 roads blocked due to landslides and debris. The administration is working to restore roads and restore power and water supply in the affected areas.

Three NHs of Mandi closed Heavy rains and landslides have cut off Mandi-Kullu connectivity. Both roads connecting Mandi and Kullu are blocked by rockfall and landslides. The Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH) is also blocked due to debris near Urla. The Dharampur-Hamirpur National Highway (NH) is also closed near Kotli. The Mandi-Kandi-Katola road is also closed due to a landslide in Kandi.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Weather: Flash Floods Likely In Dehradun, Nainital, 10 Other Districts Today; Check IMD's Latest Advisory Manali Highway closed near Jhalogi Traffic has been halted on the Manali Highway near Jhalogi between Mandi and Kullu due to a falling rock. Police officials say the NH will be restored once the situation returns to normal. Water released from Pandoh Dam Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall, water is being continuously released from the Pandoh Dam, causing the water level of the Beas River to rise. The administration has appealed to people not to go to the river banks.