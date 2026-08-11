Uttarakhand Weather Update: Amid the continuous heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast low to moderate risk of flash floods in 12 districts of Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours. The state government, following the advisory, has directed the concerned district administration to take necessary steps to ensure safety. The residents have also been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

Flash Floods Likely As per the latest weather advisory, several parts of Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, and Pauri Garhwal are likely to witness flash floods over the next 24 hours. While providing details, Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, stated that the concerned departments have been asked to take necessary measures.

"In view of the potential for flash floods, waterlogging, landslides, and sudden rises in water levels in rivers and streams, the district administration and concerned departments have been instructed to take necessary measures tailored to local conditions. Along with increased surveillance in vulnerable areas, relevant agencies have been kept ready to undertake immediate relief and rescue operations in the event of an emergency," Suman was quoted as saying by ETV Bharat.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Delhi-NCR, Himachal Till Aug 13; Check Forecast For UP, Bihar Administration On Alert He further stated that the continuous rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in the lower regions, leading to inconveniences. He stated that the district administration and related departments have been instructed to take precautionary measures, adding that monitoring has been increased in sensitive areas.

He further advised the tourists to not cross the water bodies or bridges in these regions, adding that the water level is likely to surge significantly. "Additionally, exercise extra caution on routes prone to landslides, and ensure you check weather and road conditions before travelling," the official added.

In its advisory, the weather department stated that the similar weather condition will continue for at least the next five days. ALSO READ: 12 Killed, 75 Injured After Ukraine Launches Drone Strike On Russian Oil Infrastructure In Tatarstan