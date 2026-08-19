Himachal Pradesh has reported 197 deaths in the 50 days of monsoon disaster since June 30. Of these, 81 deaths were directly caused by rain-related disasters, and 116 were caused by road accidents. Amid continuous heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, total losses have exceeded Rs 1,000 crore.

The state is grappling with the impact of heavy rains and landslides, and 88 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh as of 5 pm, according to the latest data from the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) released Tuesday evening. However, restoration work progressed during the day, and the number of road closures decreased from 105 in the morning.

Mandi Most Affected Mandi is the worst affected, with 32 roads blocked, followed by Kullu with 25 and Sirmaur with 10. Power restoration work has also accelerated; 36 distribution transformers (DTRs) were out of order in the morning, which dropped to 12 by evening. Hamirpur had nine outages, followed by Shimla with two and Kullu with one.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Maharashtra, Gujarat; Check Forecast For Hilly States The rains have also disrupted 19 water supply schemes across the state, including 12 in Hamirpur, five in Shimla, and two in Bilaspur. Furthermore, of the 197 deaths reported since June 30, 81 were due to natural and weather-related disasters. These include 28 deaths from falling or rockslides, 14 from landslides, five from accidental drowning, eight from snake bites, and eight from electrocution.

Lahaul-Spiti Has Highest Number Of Deaths Lahaul-Spiti recorded the highest number of disaster-related deaths at 14, followed by Kangra at 13 and Shimla at 12. The remaining 116 deaths were caused by road accidents during the monsoon season. Sirmaur recorded the highest number of road accident deaths at 17, followed by Chamba at 16.

ALSO READ: MP Weather: Alert In Jabalpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Damoh; Heavy Rain Expected In Next 24 Hours The monsoon disasters have also caused significant damage to personal property and livestock. According to the latest figures, 85 buildings have been completely destroyed, while 314 houses have been partially damaged. At least 429 animals have also died. A total of 313 people have been injured, while one person is missing in Kangra.

Total Economic Loss Exceeds Rs 1,001.71 Cr State emergency officials and field agencies are monitoring the situation and are clearing roads, restoring power, and carrying out other relief operations in the affected districts. Weather conditions may cause localised landslides, flash floods, and sudden rises in the water levels of rivers, streams, and other water bodies, especially in mid- and low-lying areas. Residents are advised to avoid approaching rivers, streams, and other vulnerable areas during heavy rainfall and to heed official weather and traffic advisories.

Officials have also urged travellers and tourists to check the road conditions before embarking on their journeys, as further rains could lead to fresh road closures and disruption of transport. The 'Queen of the Hills' remained shrouded in fog on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)