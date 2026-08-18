MP Weather: In view of the continuously active weather systems, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for extremely heavy rain in Rewa and Balaghat, and heavy rain in Jabalpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Damoh, and Sagar over the next 48 hours.

Cyclonic Circulation Now Over Central Parts Of Rajasthan According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough is currently passing through the depression center located off the coast of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh and the northwestern Bay of Bengal, and then extending southeastward into the northeastern Bay of Bengal. The upper atmospheric cyclonic circulation over southeastern Rajasthan and adjoining areas is now located over central Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Vaishno Devi Yatra Update: Helicopter Services Suspended Due To Heavy Rain, Fog In Katra; Know When Ops Will Resume Heavy rain in other parts of the state has made the atmosphere moist. The maximum temperature remains below 30 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.0 degrees Celsius.

Due to the weak monsoon this year, the rainfall figures are not picking up pace. During the past three days, only 78 mm of rain has been recorded. This time, the total rainfall recorded in the monsoon season is 427.4 mm. Whereas last year on this day, 853.8 mm of rain had already fallen. In this respect, the rainfall is 426.4 mm behind last year. However, it is expected that the rain may fulfill half its quota in the last days of August.

ALSO READ: Odisha Weather: Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Balasore, Mayurbhanj And Keonjhar Amid Low Pressure Area Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for districts and a yellow alert for six places in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Kothi (Kullu) at 71.4 mm, Dharamshala at 52.2 mm and Kasauli at 52 mm.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for four districts, including Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur, whereas Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti are exceptions. A yellow alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, and Solan districts. Additionally, a heavy rain alert has been issued in many parts till August 23.