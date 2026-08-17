Jagran Correspondent, Bhubaneswar: Due to the impact of the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, the weather in Odisha is going to change once again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state and advised the general public to remain alert.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the West Bengal-Odisha coast, which is likely to become more active during the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts , where extremely heavy rainfall is likely.

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Apart from this, heavy rainfall has also been predicted in the north, west and coastal areas including Bolangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Puri, Cuttack and Khurda.

Duration of effect: The effect of this weather system will continue till August 24.

Wind speed: Strong winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph, which may increase to 60 kmph.

Warning: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are likely in coastal areas.

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Administrative Alerts

In view of the possibility of high waves and bad conditions in the sea, fishermen have been strictly instructed not to go into the sea. The administration has urged people to follow official weather warnings and take necessary precautions.



Due to continuous rain, there is a possibility of waterlogging and flood-like situation in the low-lying areas.