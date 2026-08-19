Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several states across the nation are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days. Along with rainfall, the northern and eastern states are also expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning. The excessive rainfall has created havoc in the hilly states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand by causing damage to the infrastructure.

Delhi Weather Updates As per the weather department, the residents of Delhi and its nearby cities, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, are set to witness cloudy skies and scattered rain on Wednesday. The fresh rainfall is likely to provide a major relief from heat and humidity. While the maximum temperature is likely to be calculated at 34 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: Himachal Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Shimla And Kullu; Orange Alert For 4 Districts Including Kangra; Forecast Will It Rain In Hilly States? The hilly states, including Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, are set to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The IMD stated that while Himachal is expected to witness rainfall at least until August 23, parts of Jammu and Kashmir will receive rain till August 21. Along with rain, parts of Kashmir are also likely to experience thunderstorms and strong surface winds on Wednesday.

Northern States The weather department, in its advisory, stated that several northern regions, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, are set to witness moderate to heavy rain. It further stated that along with the western districts of Uttar Pradesh, several regions of Bihar are also set to witness rain in the coming days. The farmers have been advised to stay updated and protect their crops.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Rain Havoc: Multiple National Highways Closed Due To Landslides; Check IMD's Latest Forecast Along with these states, moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in other states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the coastal regions of the southern states. The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outdoor activities during the rainy activities.